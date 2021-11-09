Letter: Big lie is calling Jan. 6 an insurrection

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Whether someone is an independent, Democrat or Republican, it makes no difference to me, but I would think that if they are like me, they are getting tired of the political ineffectiveness coming out of Washington. Jan. 6 is a stain on our country. There is a lengthy list of Republicans who seem to have knowledge of what brought on the insurrection and what fueled it on that day who have done nothing but drag their feet on the subject. The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 event has not helped matters by their apparent unwillingness to press the issue (though the House has voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt).

