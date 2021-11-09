CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Letter: Big lie is calling Jan. 6 an insurrection

 5 days ago

Intelligent, reasonable people can disagree over important issues. These differences do not make them inhuman morons, Nazis fascist commie lovers or any of the many other names resorted to by the name callers of these times. They may just have a have a different view point or opinion. It...

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Don’t write about anti-vaxxers spouting lies, misinformation

Regarding “Wildwood man on the front lines of the anti-vaccination debate” (Oct. 31): Why would the Post-Dispatch give so much, or any, coverage to William Hermanson, who spouts conspiracy theories based on absolutely no factual or scientific information? In my opinion, the newspaper spread misinformation and disinformation every time it quoted this man. People who are inclined to believe this rot don’t care about context or disclaimers. They will repeat this stuff and say: It must be true, it was in the Post-Dispatch.
WILDWOOD, MO
Newsweek

The Oath Keepers Called for Attacks on the Government: Insurrection, by Definition

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. In an Internet broadcast on November 10, Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, a graduate of Yale Law School, talked about the upcoming rally planned for Washington over the weekend. He said his organization had armed men on standby by "as a nuclear option" to prevent the election from being stolen from Donald Trump.
PROTESTS
yourvalley.net

Lewis: Letter calling for Dems to repent was judgmental, hateful

Responding to David Postgate’s recent Letters to the Editor (“Postgate: God will eternally damn the evil Democrats,” YourValley.net, Oct. 26, 2021), he states that his “religious upbringing” as a Christian “pays dividends.” What dividends would those be?. His rant was mean-spirited and narrow-minded at best, but exposed his deep-seated opinions...
RELIGION
State
Georgia State
Lancaster Online

Ongoing effects of the insurrection (letter)

Comparisons have been made between the Jan. 6 insurrection and the attack on the U.S. Capitol by British troops in the War of 1812. Allow me to change that narrative and compare the insurrection to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The obvious difference between the assault on democracy...
POTUS
beaconjournal.com

Letters to the editor: Views on what happened at the US Capitol on Jan. 6

Differ. The Vietnam War protesters were not trying to overthrow an. election and keep the loser of an election in power. Donald Trump lost by. millions of votes. Millions. The "conservatives" were there for the sole purpose of preventing the certification of. the legitimate, fair election of Joe Biden. They...
ADVOCACY
Columbia Daily Herald

Letter to the editor: A call to return to the faith of our fathers

The Pilgrims and many other immigrants came to America seeking religious freedom. Religion has always played a crucial role in the development of our nation and culture. Not any religion, but Christianity. But in the last few decades, Christianity has been subdued and largely ignored, most notably in the federal government and other large corporations such as those of news and social media. Leaders and people in general are losing their purpose, identity, and the very foundation that generations have been built upon.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Stop the feet dragging with Jan. 6 investigation

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. Whether someone is an independent, Democrat or Republican, it makes no difference to me, but I would think that if they are like me, they are getting tired of the political ineffectiveness coming out of Washington. Jan. 6 is a stain on our country. There is a lengthy list of Republicans who seem to have knowledge of what brought on the insurrection and what fueled it on that day who have done nothing but drag their feet on the subject. The select committee investigating the Jan. 6 event has not helped matters by their apparent unwillingness to press the issue (though the House has voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt).
POLITICS
Aberdeen News

Your letters: Support Don Briscoe's show; Big Lie or Big Steal; thank a veteran

Don Briscoe has been bringing the Aberdeen area a very informative radio program for years. His weekly program is aired on KSDN from 5 to 6 p.m. every Friday. The programs are very timely, with interviews with city officials (mayor, city forester, police chief) county officials (sheriff, commissioners, those running for office ), sports figures, state officials and the American News editor.
ABERDEEN, SD
UC Daily Campus

Mansfield re-elects councilman, participant in Jan. 6 insurrection

Four-term Mansfield Town Councilman Charles Ausburger, who participated in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riots, was re-elected last Tuesday. Though Ausburger was among only eight candidates to run for the nine-seat council due to the recent passing of fellow Republican David Fruedmann, his re-election has been controversial among his Democratic colleagues because of his presence at the riots on Jan. 6.
MANSFIELD, MA
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Downsizing big government

There are some favorite means newly elected Republicans use to downsize government. One is immediately to demand 5% reduction in expenditures for all agencies of government. This gives the impression of fairness and impartiality. In reality, certain agencies or government functions are targeted for destruction. Chosen for leadership of those...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Steve Bannon Knows Exactly What He’s Doing

They were a disparate group of radicals—some who knew each other, some who didn’t—who went to the Democratic convention in Chicago in 1968 to spark trouble. Trouble did indeed erupt, although maybe not the exact trouble they had wanted. They were indicted and prosecuted. And then things went terribly wrong for the government.
U.S. POLITICS

