NFL

Boswell's late field goal lifts Steelers past Bears 29-27

By WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer
Courier News
 5 days ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin sat down, smiled and let out a...

www.couriernews.com

brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
stillcurtain.com

The Steelers rookie nobody is talking about, but should be

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a pretty impressive 2021 draft class, but this rookie is somehow flying under the radar. With so much riding on their 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were relying on a handful of rookies to step up to the plate and not only play big roles for them this season but perform well. Needless to say, I doubt the team is too disappointed in them so far.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A wild 4th quarter and a remarkable rally by Justin Fields — but ultimately another loss. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears fell 29-27 to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears staged a furious fourth-quarter rally, setting the stage for rookie quarterback Justin Fields to be the hero in prime time only to have their hopes dashed in a wild 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday night at Heinz Field. 1. The fourth quarter of this game was off the rails. Big plays. Turnovers. Big calls, including a couple controversial ones ...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dealing With Third Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has added a third injury to his body heading into Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Roethlisberger has been limited in practice the last two days, initially with a hip and pectoral injury, but on Friday, was listed to have a right shoulder injury as well.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
bleachernation.com

Justin Fields Turns a Corner: Steelers 29, Bears 27

What can I say about that game except — hey, at least it didn’t end on a doink!. In fact, had this game ended 1 minute, 46 seconds earlier, this would have been the parting shot:. Instead, this one went a full 60 minutes. And the Steelers took advantage of...
NFL
247Sports

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell takes big hit on fake field goal attempt

The Pittsburgh Steelers tried a fake field goal that did not work out during Sunday’s contest against the Cleveland Browns. With the score tied at 3-3 and 1:44 remaining in the first half of play, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell took a direct snap and attempted to throw a touchdown pass from the Browns’ 10-yard line.
NFL
Corydon Times-Republican

Photos: Bears fall to Steelers, 29-27

Justin Fields guided the Chicago Bears to a go-ahead touchdown against Pittsburgh with 1:46 remaining, but the Steelers escaped with a 29-27 win.
NFL
westkentuckystar.com

Steelers overcome Bears' late heroics 29-27

Justin Fields nearly had his moment in the spotlight on “Monday Night Football.”. The rookie quarterback guided the Chicago Bears to a go-ahead touchdown against Pittsburgh with 1:46 remaining, but Ben Roethlisberger responded with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career. Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds left and the Steelers escaped with a 29-27 win.
