Is DC's Stargirl's main hero going to break bad? We're about to find out. The CW superhero drama's season 2 finale promises a major showdown between Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the Justice Society of America against the demonic villain Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), with the evil being planning to turn Courtney to the dark side to become their "new god." And now that he's infected Green Lantern's daughter Jennie (Ysa Penarejo), he's one step closer to achieving his goal. But hey, whatever happened to Starman (Joel McHale) who began this season by traveling to meet up with Pat (Luke Wilson) in Blue Valley? You can bet on him finally showing up before the finale is through. —Sydney Bucksbaum.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO