The battle for the new EV tax credits is heating up. President Joe Biden’s administration has incorporated higher tax credits in its “Build Back Better” agenda. The legislation would see EVs built in union factories become eligible for an additional $4,500 tax credit on top of the $7,500 available to nonunion-made EVs. However, automakers are becoming increasingly outspoken against the bill.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO