Thinking about medical school but not sure how to keep your preparations on track? The Liebolt Premedical Program has partnered with the Student Success Center and the Honors College to provide a pilot MCAT coaching and tutoring program to support students in their goal to gain admission to medical school. The program will begin in January 2022 and will include one to two full-length practice MCAT exams, weekly check-ins and tutoring as needed. The program is free of charge.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO