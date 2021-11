Tottenham Hotspur have sacked Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese manager had only been in the job for four months and now leaves after a disastrous run of form that has seen them win just three of their last 12 matches. Nuno and his coaching staff depart with the club in eighth in the Premier League table and with a record of eight wins, two draws and seven defeats in all competitions.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO