CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

School of Art Welcomes Visual Artist Cassils to Lecture Series

University of Arkansas
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe School of Art in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences is excited to welcome artist Cassils to the Visiting Lecture Series. The virtual lecture will be held this Thursday, Nov. 11, at 5:30 p.m. Cassils is a transgender artist who makes their own body the material and...

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
culturemap.com

The Menil Collection presents Marion Barthelme Lecture Series: Hilton Als

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Menil Collection will host writer, critic, and curator Hilton Als as the speaker for the museum’s Marion Barthelme Lecture Series. Based on his primary research at the Menil Archives and in the museum’s collection, the talks will explore the history and cultural context of the exhibition "Some American History."
MUSEUMS
The Recorddelta

ART 26201 welcomes Olson exhibit

BUCKHANNON — ART 26201 welcomed a new exhibition from artist Chuck Olson at the Colonial Arts Center over the weekend with an opening reception in the M.I.B. Gallery. A well-known abstract painter in the Pittsburgh area, Olson built his painting career while leading the Department of Fine Arts at Saint Francis University from 1976-2019. Olson’s paintings have been exhibited in multiple national and international venues, and he even has many works included in corporate, museum, and university fine art collections.
BUCKHANNON, WV
uiowa.edu

"Double Life" - Kelli Connell - Visiting Artist in Photography - School of Art and Art History

Lecture Friday November 5th, 5 – 6PM, room 125 Visual Arts Building. Kelli Connell’s twenty-year project with one model represents an autobiographical questioning of sexuality and gender roles that shape the identity of the self in intimate relationships. The project explores polarities of identity such as the masculine and feminine psyche, the irrational and rational self, the exterior and interior self, and the motivated and resigned. By combining multiple photographic negatives of the same model in each image, the dualities of the self are defined by body language and clothing. The importance of these images lies in the representation of interior dilemmas portrayed as an external object: a photograph. Through these images, the audience is presented with “constructed realities”
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Society
Fayetteville, AR
Society
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
University of Arkansas

School of Art Faculty and Graduate Students Receive Artists 360 Artist Awards

The Artists 360, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, has announced the 2021 artists receiving project and student grant awards. Among the recipients are School of Art faculty member Renata Cassiano Alvarez, visiting assistant professor in studio art ceramics, two graduate students Junli Song and Markeith Woods, and alumnus Sean Fitzgibbon.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tehechapi News

Featured artist for Art 2022 announced

The Tehachapi Arts Commission has announced that Eleinne Basa will be the Featured Artist for the Art 2022 Tehachapi Art Show. Basa was a participant in Art 2021 Tehachapi, where she won the award for Best Landscape Painting with her work “Tehachapi Evening.”. Classically trained as a child, Basa immigrated...
TEHACHAPI, CA
Community News

Zuzu and the Art of Connecting Artists and Community

When Susan Rizzo began looking for a space that could serve as a combination art studio and gallery, little did she suspect that she would find what she was looking for just down the street. Rizzo’s roots in the Princeton area run deep. “My parents moved to Princeton right after...
PRINCETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Art#The School Of Art#Cnn#A Bachelor Of Fine Arts
Nashville Scene

Seck Debuts His Visual Art This Weekend With FOLKLORE

Mbaye Seck is best known as a filmmaker who has created visuals for many artists in the city, including $avvy and Mike Floss, Madi Diaz, Tim Gent and Brian Brown. In July, 2 L’s on a Cloud’s D’Llisha Davis wrote for the Scene that “his passion for creating meaningful representation and his gift for naturally supporting artists’ storytelling command attention in rooms around town where decisions are being made.”
VISUAL ART
umd.edu

2021–22 Arts and Humanities Dean’s Lecture Series: Vijay Gupta

View photos and watch a video from the violinist and social justice advocate’s visit. As part of Arts for All, a campuswide initiative leveraging the combined power of the arts, technology and social justice to address the grand challenges of our time, the College of Arts and Humanities presented violin prodigy and social justice advocate Vijay Gupta as part of the 2021–22 Arts and Humanities Dean’s Lecture Series. Gupta spoke to a crowd of students, faculty and staff at The Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center’s Gildenhorn Recital Hall on October 21, 2021.
COLLEGES
okstate.edu

OSU Museum of Art welcomes ‘Native American Veteran Artists’ show

Media Contact: Elizabeth Gosney | Museum Marketing and Communications | 405-744-2783 | egosney@okstate.edu. The Oklahoma State University Museum of Art unveiled a three-piece installation on Oct. 30 that features works by Native American veteran artists. The mini-vault show, which opened on the eve of Native American Heritage Month, was curated by OSU art history student and museum intern Sam Holguin.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hypebeast.com

Contemporary Artist Zhang Huan Enters NFT Metaverse With 'The NFT Art Trilogy' Series

To be exhibited at the State Hermitage Museum “Ethereal Aether”. After launching his “Hetaverse” Twitter account, performance and contemporary artist Zhang Huan has announced his entry into the NFT metaverse with his The NFT Art Trilogy series. Celebrated for his layered concepts, Zhang is regarded as an important Chinese artist, widely known for his early performance art centered around existential explorations and social commentary.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
washburnreview.org

Meet the artists at the Mulvane Art Museum

On Friday, Nov. 5, the Mulvane Art Museum held an event called “Meet the Artist” that featured several artists and their work. The pieces centered around people, objects and ideas that inspired the artists. John Sebelius, one of the featured artists, partnered with award-winning photojournalist Brain Lanker, who photographed many...
MUSEUMS
Courier-Express

New Bethlehem gallery welcomes new artists

NEW BETHLEHEM – The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center recently announced the addition of another new artist and two guest artists at events in the next few weeks. Jack Northrop, an award winning woodturner with more than 20 years of experience, joined the Gallery on Nov. 4. On Nov....
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Sheridan Media

Artist co-op welcomes visitors and fellow artists

An artist co-op known as Fear and Loathing Where the Buffalo Roam has united together in Sheridan. The co-op was developed by Hunter Quarterman, a local Sheridan artist. Along with fellow Sheridan artists Anne Quick, Kelly Drell, and Laci Dabs, Quarterman wanted to create a gallery space where each artist contributes time and effort towards operations. Each artist man’s the gallery two days out of the month. By using this approach the gallery is able to achieve lower commission rates than typical galleries by not having high cost of employees. According to Quarterman it also affords potential customers the opportunity to meet the artist of the work they may be interested in purchasing.
SHERIDAN, WY
University of Arkansas

Free Indigenous Film Screening and Discussion Tonight at the Pryor Center

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, the U of A Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has partnered with the Fayetteville Film Festival to host a screening of Daughter of a Lost Bird tonight, Friday, Nov. 12. The screening will be followed by a discussion with the film's director, Brooke Swaney (Blackfeet/Salish), and other contributors of the project.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
culturemap.com

The University of Texas at Austin School of Architecture Fall 2021 Lecture Series: Lucy McRae

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A pioneer blurring the boundaries across art, architecture, technology and design, British-born Australian Lucy McRae has a finely tuned ability to imagine other ways of being and, crucially, other possibilities for how human biology might be augmented by a mixture of physical design, modification of genes and emotions. Examining the way science is transforming the body, McRae’s prophetic aesthetic is flung far from archetypal tropes –creating nostalgia for a future about to happen -using art as a mechanism to signal and provoke our ideologies and ethics about who we are and where we are headed.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy