School of Art Welcomes Visual Artist Cassils to Lecture Series

Lecture Friday November 5th, 5 – 6PM, room 125 Visual Arts Building. Kelli Connell’s twenty-year project with one model represents an autobiographical questioning of sexuality and gender roles that shape the identity of the self in intimate relationships. The project explores polarities of identity such as the masculine and feminine psyche, the irrational and rational self, the exterior and interior self, and the motivated and resigned. By combining multiple photographic negatives of the same model in each image, the dualities of the self are defined by body language and clothing. The importance of these images lies in the representation of interior dilemmas portrayed as an external object: a photograph. Through these images, the audience is presented with “constructed realities”

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 9 DAYS AGO