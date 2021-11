Dang! This event has already taken place. During this past year, many of us spent more time than ever in our gardens, where you may have realized how valuable it was to have an attractive yet functional outdoor space. Join Cricket Riley, RBG Landscape Designer, for a discussion on pursuing a career in this field and the different ways you can be a designer (ex. landscape contractor, maintenance gardener, garden coach, consultant, landscape architect, etc.) and what the legal parameters are for each option.

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO