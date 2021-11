Nicola Sturgeon has denied a series of SNP newspaper adverts which claimed Scotland was “a nation in waiting” were about Scottish independence.The first minister and SNP leader claimed the ads were merely designed to “welcome” leaders and campaigners to Scotland for the crucial Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.Opposition parties in Scotland expressed outrage over the ads marking the Cop26 talks and quoting Ms Sturgeon as saying: “A nation in waiting welcomes the nations of the world.”The advert also stated: “While not yet an independent nation, we’re more than ready and able to play out part on the global stage at...

