Unai Emery, the Spanish manager looks to be on the top of the list in Newcastle United’s list who might be given the job as the new boss of the English Club. The Magpies have been looking for a manager now for a couple of weeks after the dismissal of Steve Bruce. Graeme Jones has been working as the caretaker manager since the departure of the English boss.

