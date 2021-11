LOVILIA, Iowa — After three years of changing the grazing practices, John Hogeland has seen a significant change in the heath of the pasture. “Even though two of the last three years we’ve had moderate droughts, we’ve always had grass,” said John Hogeland who with his wife, Beth Hoffman, returned to John’s family farm in south-central Iowa. “A lot of our neighbors have run out of grass because they put cattle in a pasture and leave them there.”

