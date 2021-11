Taze Moore has shown he's very capable of hitting some very big threes. (Photo by F. Carter Smith) Almost two hours after the 2021 Final Four banner is revealed, a new University of Houston team is on the verge of the type of loss that would cause the over reactionists to drop them from the Top 25 one week into season. Hofstra essentially only needs to inbounds the ball and hit some free throws. But Jamal Shead jumps up to steal the pass and finds Marcus Sasser, who finds Taze Moore all alone in the left corner for a game-tying 3-pointer with 24 seconds left.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO