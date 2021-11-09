Brunswick High Marching Pirates overcome season's adversities

Brunswick High School’s marching band performs during a football game earlier this school year. Provided photo

LyZavia Holloway can now vividly recall what was, by most accounts, a typical school day in September.

The Brunswick High School senior and drum major walked into the marching band’s classroom that day and spotted the band’s director, John Birge, smiling at his office desk.

This was a normal experience that Holloway had not had in more than a month. She, like the rest of the marching band, was elated to witness the official return of their director, who had just weeks before been in the hospital experiencing possibly life-threatening symptoms of COVID-19.

“We were like, ‘Birge, is that you?’” Holloway remembers with a smile.

Sarah Kennedy, a senior and assistance drum major, was among those for whom the relief was palpable that day.

“I know that I almost cried,” she said.

Brunswick High’s marching band’s unusual start to the school year has been defined by heightened emotions and unexpected challenges.

Those hardships, though, brought the students together and required them to step up and lead. The challenges also helped the students grow and pushed them toward earning straight superior ratings and second place overall at their first and only competition of the year.

The marching band’s season and its trials began with their annual summer camp, when several students caught COVID-19.

And just before the school year began in August, the band’s director also contracted COVID-19. His case was extremely serious and required him to be hospitalized.

Birge said he first began to notice his symptoms Aug. 3 during the initial day of pre-planning.

“I noticed myself not feeling quite right,” he said. “The next morning, I got tested and was positive for COVID. During my quarantine time I missed all of our planning.”

A week later, the disease hit him hard. After being in and out of the doctor’s office, he was finally admitted to the hospital for treatment.

“I missed the first three weeks of school and returned when the system shut down on Aug. 30,” Birge recalled. “We then missed the next 10 days of in-class instruction due to the shutdown. All in all we missed the first five weeks of school together.”

Kennedy knew early about Birge’s admittance to the hospital.

“I’m Mr. Birge’s neighbor so I was there when he had to go to the hospital because they dropped off his dog at my house,” she said.

She was concerned, but she said he soon began sharing pictures from his hospital room with jokes that put some of his students at ease, at least for the moment.

“We would always send him pictures of the classes because we had to take his place basically and keep going with the band,” Kennedy said.

Holloway felt nervous for the start of a school year without Birge.

“We’ve never started band or even been in band without him leading the way, even though it’s student led. But that was a really big step,” she said.

During a normal school year, the band kicks off the year with a summer camp that spans two weeks and reorients everyone to the basics of a marching band. In-class and after-school rehearsals begin on the first day of school and continue weekly throughout the season.

Band classes were overseen by a substitute during Birge’s absence, and after-school rehearsal was delayed until September, the students said.

“Normally we would have practice every Tuesday-Thursday, right in the first week of school, but I don’t think we started that until September because we thought he was going to die,” Kennedy said. “Like, he wasn’t looking good.”

Student leaders within the band rose to the occasion to keep everyone on track and focused on learning and rehearsing the music.

“Every day we would break into sectionals, and our section leaders would kind of guide us through what we needed to do to be successful in the show and get through the music that we were trying to learn,” said Xander Webster, a senior band member.

Birge had set up a hierarchy of student leaders within the band, Kennedy said, that allowed them to easily figure out how to take charge of their own rehearsal.

And nearby instructors, like the chorus director and drama director, were also happy to lend a hand, Kennedy said.

Birge said he was grateful at the time to lean on his fine arts colleagues as well as BHS administration to relay information to the band classes.

“I was very proud of our student leadership team for stepping up and continuing our progress in my absence,” he said. “Not only did they step up and rehearse our music in class, our non-leadership students were understanding of the situation and willing to be led by our student leaders.”

The students recalled several despairing moments.

During the first football game, when Birge had yet to return, some pessimistically believed the season was already over.

“After the first game without him, we kind of felt like things weren’t going to change, like he wasn’t going to come back after that first game of him not being there,” Holloway said.

A mostly unspoken but persistent fear was that their band director may not survive. During that time, as the Delta variant of COVID-19 swept viciously through Glynn and surrounding counties, reports of deaths were being shared frequently on social media and throughout the community.

“It was just kind of the underlying feeling, like, ‘Wow this is probably the last game,’” Kennedy said. “And then all of a sudden he was back.”

Birge was given the all-clear in mid-September — just when the number of COVID-19 cases in the school district had spiked sharply and increased to the point that all schools had to close and move to virtual learning.

The marching band, though, barely slowed. It returned to campus for after-school rehearsal even while schools were closed, as certain clubs and sports were allowed to do.

When schools reopened for in-person learning and Birge had officially returned, the band began practicing with a renewed vigor, Kennedy said.

“Looking back now, we probably hit the ground running two times what we would have done if we’d started in August,” she said. “It just didn’t feel like it because we were all so relieved that Birge was back. We were ready to do anything.”

The marching band traveled to Sound of Silver Marching Competition held at Pierce County High School in Blackshear in October with an ardent desire to prove themselves, Holloway said.

“Birge says it’s not all about winning, which it isn’t, but you could tell we all kind of had a drive to keep practicing because we knew that was going to be our only chance for the seniors,” she said.

A desire to win for the senior members coincided with one to do it for Birge, Kennedy said.

“A lot of people were pushing for Birge just because of how happy they were that he was back,” she said.

Some students may not realize it yet, Kennedy said, but they matured because of the season’s trials.

“They came in this year, and they were all kind of giggly like ‘Oh, senior year.’” But then Birge didn’t come back for a month, and they kind of got this hard truth like, ‘Hey, we need to do this,’” she said. “… I feel like that really contributed to our success at competition because people really started stepping up.”

Holloway said she was proud to see how the students filled in while Birge was out.

“We all kind of had the understanding that we have to do this for Birge, and we did it,” she said.

Birge is like a father-figure to many at Brunswick High, said Kenzie Munn, a senior and assistant drum major.

“I go to him whenever I have free time in the day to just talk about my day and talk about anything I feel,” she said. “He’s just the person I go to to talk about anything I want to.”

Holloway said Birge is a good listener and a fun teacher.

“He just has a personality that people get drawn to — his humor, and everything,” she said. “It just makes you want to keep talking to him because he’s so involved in every conversation that he’s in.”

The marching band’s goal is not to win competitions, Birge said. They instead aim to learn values like collaboration and hard work.

“Competitions are fun, but they are subjective and in their very nature are biased,” he said. “Our goal every year is to learn how to work together, to respect our differences and to create musical performances that our community and audience will appreciate.”

Those goals were achieved again this year, but under an unexpected and unusual set of circumstances.

“This year we achieved those goals with five less weeks of time together,” Birge said. “That is what I smile about when I reflect on this marching season. That is what I will remember about this group.”