Once again, Bitcoin (BTC) is setting the tone for the cryptocurrency market, as it emerged from the weekend to finally topple a $63,500 price resistance that’s seemed to work against the coin since hitting an all-time high. Global exchanges such as Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are showing that many of the other coins are following suit, including Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Polkadot (DOT). But while the coins themselves have started the week with gains of 8-10%, the real story has been with the cryptocurrency miners, such as Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:RIOT), Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:HIVE) (TSX.V: HIVE) and Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP (NYSE:HPQ)) (OTCQB: HLLPF).

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO