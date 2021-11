Have you ever wondered what happens to all the pumpkins at the end of each Halloween season?. “According to The Atlantic, every year, more than 1 billion pounds of pumpkin get tossed out and left to rot in America’s landfills,” Lisa McGuigan, founder of Temecula Tots said. “Some are thrown away the day after Halloween, contributing to the 30.3 million tons of annual food waste in the U.S. When left to decompose in a landfill, that food waste produces methane gas, a greenhouse gas that’s far more potent than carbon dioxide, How’s that for spooky?”

TEMECULA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO