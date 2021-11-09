CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Veterans Day closings

heraldstaronline.com
 5 days ago

The following offices will be closed or schedules changed in observance of Veterans Day, which is Thursday:. • Brooke County Courthouse will be closed. • Brooke County Public Library and...

www.heraldstaronline.com

davenportiowa.com

Holiday Closing - Veterans Day

November 8, 2021 – The City of Davenport will observe Veterans Day as a holiday on Thursday, November 11, 2021. The following is a list of City facility closures and changes to solid waste collection. City Hall and the Public Works Center will be closed. Police Department front desk and...
FESTIVAL
heraldstaronline.com

Veterans monument rededicated

The Veterans Memorial Monument outside the Jefferson County Courthouse was rededicated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The monument, which has stood outside the courthouse for several decades, was damaged by a vehicle crash on May 7 and Tuesday’s ceremony was to commemorate it being fully repaired. On hand were Jefferson County Commissioners Thomas Graham, Dave Maple and Tony Morelli; Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla; City Manager Jim Mavromatis; Veterans Service Officers Derek Ford and Nate Slussar; and the Rev. Calvin McLoyd, an Army veteran who offered a prayer for the nation’s veterans and military. Graham said the monument “was dedicated by the citizens of Jefferson County to honor the men and women of this great country” and urged residents to thank veterans for their service as Veterans Day approaches on Thursday. “We’re the land of the free because we’re the home of the brave,” he said. Maple thanked county Maintenance Supervisor Patrick Boyles and his staff for the work to restore the monument and said “it was important to get it back in place and rededicated.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Martin Dalton named Veteran of the Year

STEUBENVILLE — The Veterans Service Commission of Jefferson County named Navy veteran Martin A. Dalton of Wintersville as the 2021 Veteran of the Year. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon during a brief ceremony held on the second floor of the Jefferson County Tower, a floor below where the commission has offices in Suite 310.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Military trailblazers remembered at Weirton ceremony

WEIRTON — At the 11th hour, on the 11th day of the 11th month, the Bells of Peace tolled in Weirton as the community paid tribute to those who have served in the nation’s military. A crowd of area residents gathered in the Rose Room of the Millsop Community Center,...
WEIRTON, WV
Q2 News

A salute to Montana veterans

This Veterans Day, the nation paused to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our country and our freedoms. We asked our Q2 viewers to send us photos of the veterans in their lives.
MONTANA STATE
heraldstaronline.com

History in the Hills: Some stories of veterans

On Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day in United States. It is one of many official days of the year we are to celebrate those who answered the call of duty and joined the Armed Forces to protect all that we hold dear in this country. Although no one in...
MILITARY
heraldstaronline.com

Briefs

WINTERSVILLE — The Seven Ranges Joint Fire District meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 7 p.m. has been canceled. It is rescheduled for Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at the same location — the 911 Center at 300 Airport Road.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
heraldstaronline.com

Community news from around the area

WINTERSVILLE — The Upper Ohio Valley Camera Club has announced the October competition winners to the theme “Nature.”. The theme category winners were: First place, John Hanish; second place, Michelle Stevens; and third place, Wes Penn. The open category winners were: First place, Andy Tindor; second place, Sam Rees, and third place, Wes Penn. The special effects category winners were: First place, Sam Rees; second place, Deb Snider; and third place, Diane Bannister.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Mucci Way honors former Steubenville mayor

STEUBENVILLE — Steele Avenue is now officially Mucci Way, an honor former mayor Domenick Mucci Jr. insists is as much about his family as it is about anything he’s done. Mucci served on City Council from 1982-1992, then spent the next 25 years as mayor before his retirement in 2017.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Pop tabs donated as 4-H project

Leslie Aftanas, right, 4-H/agriculture and natural resource, program assistant with the Jefferson County 4-H program, recently visited the Ronald McDonald House in Cleveland to donate pop tabs that her 4-H club, the Cross Creek Tomahawks, and Cloverbuds from all clubs in Jefferson County have collected during 2021. Accepting them is a staff representatives. “This is a community service for our club,” explained Aftanas, who noted that Cloverbuds are children in the 5-to-8-year-old age group.“This is a way for them to learn about community service projects, and they can ask family members to collect as well for them,” Aftanas said. “I had contacted Cleveland Ronald McDonald house because the one in Pittsburgh is closed. As of last week they were receiving 50 cents a pound for the tabs. This varies in price all the time. They also take other donations that include activity bags, crafts, blankets, pillowcases, toiletries, toys, games, books and cleaning supplies,” she added of the facility that helps people from everywhere. “I will be doing this again next year with my club and Cloverbuds. If your organization would like to do this, they would greatly appreciate it. Feel free to call the Ronald McDonald house,” Aftanas encouraged. The phone number is (216) 229-5757. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The address is 104150 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. The 4-H program is headquartered out of 500 Market St., Suite 512, Steubenville. The office phone number is (740) 740-264-2212. To reach Aftanas, her e-mail is aftanas.2@osu.edu.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Citizen brings concern over speeders to Mingo Council

MINGO JUNCTION — A couple that resides on Longvue Avenue who live near Hills Elementary School brought their concern over cars speeding through the school zone and residential area to Tuesday’s meeting of Mingo Junction Village Council. The couple spoke during the public participation portion of the meeting, which Mayor...
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Weirton native part of project to build new shrine in N.Y.

WEIRTON — The reconstruction of the only house of worship destroyed during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks has a connection to the Ohio Valley. The St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine is under construction within the area of the World Trade Center. According to its website, the...
WEIRTON, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Saturday event to showcase art

The Top of West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau, Barn with Inn and the Weirton Area Museum and Cultural Center have organized their second Art Hop, an event Saturday that will showcase a variety of local artists at several locations in Brooke and Hancock counties. They include: Martha’s Gallery at...
WEIRTON, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Progress flowing along for new water tower

STEUBENVILLE — After months of discussion, City Council is ready to move forward with the new West End water tower. At Tuesday’s meeting, council voted 7-0 to acquire property for the new tank near the intersection of county Road 26 and Lovers Lane. The site is owned by Teramana Ltd. Partnership, which will retain all mineral rights.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Clothing drive benefits area

For the last several years, the Millsop Community Center has served as the focal point for a clothing drive to benefit those who have stepped forward to serve our country. Seven years ago, Bob Busch, a member of the community center and a Vietnam veteran, proposed the idea of collecting donations of new or gently used clothes to help area veterans in need, especially in the colder, winter months. Each year the drive grew, with truckloads of clothing donations coming in, and additional people stepping in to assist in the effort.
CHARITIES
heraldstaronline.com

Marking the spot

Staff and volunteers peel back protective coverings to reveal the refurbished marker that recognizes the First Federal Land Office in the Northwest Territory at Historic Fort Steuben, one of two historic signs that have been restored. Executive Director Paul Zuros said the work cost $1,200 and was funded through a donation from a fort benefactor.
ADVOCACY
heraldstaronline.com

Weirton hosting toy and food drive

WEIRTON – City officials are hoping Weirton residents will be in the giving spirit leading up to the holiday season. In a press conference Nov. 12, Mayor Harold Miller was joined by Fire Chief Kevin Himmelrick and Police Chief Charlie Kush to announce a Stuff and Police Cruiser and Fire Truck toy and food drive, all to culminate with the second-annual Christmas on Main Street event.
WEIRTON, WV
heraldstaronline.com

Shopping local for holidays

STEUBENVILLE — The Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce reminding area residents to support the local businesses this holiday season that support you year-round. And, by doing so, you’ll have the chance to enter to win $250 cash, compliments of US Bank, Main Street Bank and First Choice America Community Federal Credit Union.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Celebrating our area

William O. Packer, his wife, Marty, and their family still find the work they do on the farm and orchard they operate in Harrisville rewarding. “We are very blessed and we do enjoy it,” Marty said Tuesday. “Some of our family members — not the ones who live locally — but some members of our family ask why are we still doing this. You’re supposed to be retired, they say. You could be in Florida, you could be wherever you want.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

