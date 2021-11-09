Veterans Day closings

Leslie Aftanas, right, 4-H/agriculture and natural resource, program assistant with the Jefferson County 4-H program, recently visited the Ronald McDonald House in Cleveland to donate pop tabs that her 4-H club, the Cross Creek Tomahawks, and Cloverbuds from all clubs in Jefferson County have collected during 2021. Accepting them is a staff representatives. “This is a community service for our club,” explained Aftanas, who noted that Cloverbuds are children in the 5-to-8-year-old age group.“This is a way for them to learn about community service projects, and they can ask family members to collect as well for them,” Aftanas said. “I had contacted Cleveland Ronald McDonald house because the one in Pittsburgh is closed. As of last week they were receiving 50 cents a pound for the tabs. This varies in price all the time. They also take other donations that include activity bags, crafts, blankets, pillowcases, toiletries, toys, games, books and cleaning supplies,” she added of the facility that helps people from everywhere. “I will be doing this again next year with my club and Cloverbuds. If your organization would like to do this, they would greatly appreciate it. Feel free to call the Ronald McDonald house,” Aftanas encouraged. The phone number is (216) 229-5757. It is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The address is 104150 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. The 4-H program is headquartered out of 500 Market St., Suite 512, Steubenville. The office phone number is (740) 740-264-2212. To reach Aftanas, her e-mail is aftanas.2@osu.edu.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO