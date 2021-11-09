CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

​Southampton fullback Livramento withdraws from England duty

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton defender Tino Livramento is not taking part in England's Under-21 games. The attacking full back, who arrived from Chelsea in the summer, has been in fine form for Ralph Hasenhuttl's team this...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Watford fullback Masina: We can't dwell on Southampton setback

Watford fullback Adam Masina insists they can bounce back from defeat to Southampton. The Hornets remain without a home win since the opening day of the season, and despite their emphatic 5-2 win at Everton are slipping closer towards the bottom three, with the gap now just three points. Watford...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Southampton defender Bednarek: I learn so much from Lewandowski

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek appreciates working with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski. Lewandowski and Bednarek have been called up by the national side for Poland's World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary this month. Asked about working alongside Lewandowski, the odds-on favourite for this year's Ballon d'Or, Bednarek told the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Southampton fullback Perraud: Why Shaw and Marcelo role-models

Southampton fullback Romain Perraud admits he has two role-models in his game. Perraud cited Real Madrid captain Marcelo and former Saints defender Luke Shaw, now of Manchester United, among the role models he looks to in his position. He told the Daily Echo: "I like the way to play of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Fullback#Chelsea#Discounts#Uk#Southampton#Under 21s#Tribal Football
chatsports.com

England beware: Albania's hot-shot from Slough! Southampton striker Armando Broja was born in Berkshire and nurtured by Chelsea with an athletic build and the ability to finish with either foot

Albania, with 15 points from eight games, are enjoying their best ever World Cup qualification campaign and their progress has been aided by the emergence of a young striker born in Slough and nurtured in Chelsea’s academy. Armando Broja turned 20 in September. He was born in Berkshire to Albanian...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Ralph Hasenhuttl exclusive: Why Southampton's philosophy helps Tino Livramento to shine

There are few environments better than Southampton for young players to get minutes in the Premier League, according to Ralph Hasenhuttl. It's difficult to argue against that, given he's handed 11 teenagers their Premier League debuts in the three years since he joined Southampton. It's even harder on the day his 18-year-old right-back is nominated for Premier League Player of the Month for October.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
World Soccer Talk

Mount could miss England duty due to wisdom tooth trouble

London (AFP) – Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel revealed on Friday that Mason Mount could miss England’s World Cup qualifiers next week due to infected wisdom teeth. Mount missed the European champions’ wins at Newcastle and Malmo this week due to illness. Tuchel explained that was due to an infection in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Mason Greenwood asked not to be selected for England duty

Mason Greenwood rejects England call. Mason Greenwood asked not to be selected for England during the first half of the season, according to national team boss Gareth Southgate. The Manchester United forward’s absence from the England squad raised eyebrows once again on Thursday, with Southgate having to field questions on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Chelsea fullback James: Difficult to forget club rivalries with England

Chelsea fullback Reece James admits club rivalries are difficult to forget when with England. James has started the season in stunning fashion for top of the table Chelsea, scoring four goals in eight Premier League games, including a brace two weeks ago against Newcastle. However in Gareth Southgate's squad, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Kane delighted with hat-trick as England thump Albania

England require only a point from their final qualifier in San Marino to confirm their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after thrashing Albania at Wembley. Harry Kane led the romp with a first-half hat-trick as England made light work of an Albania side expected to provide stiff opposition after a very respectable qualifying campaign.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

West Ham midfielder Rice withdraws from England squad

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad because of illness. The 22-year-old has been unable to train since reporting to St George's Park for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino. England say no additions to the squad are planned at this time. Chelsea...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Triple blow for England Under 21s' squad as Emile Smith Rowe's call-up to senior squad is compounded by injuries to James Hill and Tino Livramento who are both ruled out

Emile Smith Rowe, James Hill, England, England national under-21 association football team, Burnley F.C., Max Aarons, Gareth Southgate, Lee Carsley, Fleetwood Town F.C. England Under 21s’ squad was further reduced after two players withdrew ahead of a crunch European Championship qualifier this week, compounding the loss of Emile Smith Rowe.
SPORTS
Telegraph

Declan Rice withdraws from England squad with flu in blow for Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has suffered a major blow ahead of England’s final World Cup qualifiers after Declan Rice was forced to pull out of the squad with flu. And England medics are monitoring the condition of Jack Grealish, who informed staff that he felt unwell on Wednesday despite training. As reported...
SPORTS
chatsports.com

Paul Pogba withdraws from France squad

The 28-year-old had joined up with his international teammates as Les Bleus prepare for important World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland. Unfortunately, Paul suffered a right thigh injury while taking part in a training session on Monday. The French Football Federation has confirmed that Pogba will miss both of...
SOCCER
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu working on discipline as he looks to avoid Wales suspension

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...
WORLD
The Independent

Emile Smith Rowe: England new boy reveals how diet change made him Arsenal’s key man

It was after last month’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa and yet another man-of-the-match display by Mikel Arteta’s new No 10 that the Arsenal manager suggested something was different now about Emile Smith Rowe. “Emile’s changed the way that he’s living a little bit as well and some habits that he had,” he said.“When you want to take your game to the next level, when you become a really important player in such a big club, that should become the only priority and every detail is important and relevant. You have to make them aware of that – you cannot...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy