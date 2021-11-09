CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

​Derby appeal over points deduction adjourned

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerby County's appeal against 12-point deduction in the Championship has been adjourned. The Championship outfit, managed by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, received the penalty in September as...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Millwall 1-1 Derby: Scott Malone earns point for Lions as 10-man County hold on

Millwall were held to a 1-1 draw at home by 10-man Derby, despite Scott Malone striking against his old club at The Den. Malone's leveller quickly cancelled out Festy Ebosele's first senior goal for the rock-bottom Rams, which briefly threatened to end their six-game winless run. The visitors had other...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Kane delighted with hat-trick as England thump Albania

England require only a point from their final qualifier in San Marino to confirm their place at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after thrashing Albania at Wembley. Harry Kane led the romp with a first-half hat-trick as England made light work of an Albania side expected to provide stiff opposition after a very respectable qualifying campaign.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Rooney
abc17news.com

Sports court sets date for Cardiff appeal over Sala transfer

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Court of Arbitration of Sport has set a two-day hearing for soccer club Cardiff’s appeal against paying Nantes for the transfer of Emiliano Sala. Sala died in a plane crash in January 2019 before playing for the team. The court says the case will be heard on March 3-4. A verdict is likely to take several months. Cardiff is challenging a FIFA ruling in November 2019 that it must pay Nantes a 6 million euros first instalment for Sala. Sala was killed along with the pilot when the single-engine aircraft crashed carrying them from Nantes.
FIFA
BBC

No action against Swansea City over Cardiff City's derby concerns

Swansea City will not face disciplinary action over October's south Wales derby against Cardiff City. Cardiff contacted authorities over a "number of issues of concern" after their 3-0 Championship defeat at the Swansea.com Stadium. The Bluebirds were unhappy with the nature of Swansea's celebrations and said two of their directors...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Gazza: Webb key reason I chose Spurs over Man Utd

Geordie great Paul Gascoigne has explained why he chose Tottenham over Manchester United when leaving Newcastle United. Gazza was speaking with Bryan Robson for manutd.com. He recalled: "There was the Gaffer [Sir Bobby Robson] and Neil Webb, always together [on England duty]. I'm thinking – and I probably shouldn't say this, because he'll [Sir Alex Ferguson] probably be watching – but I thought: I'm never going to get a game here.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deduction#Manchester United#Discounts#Championship#Efl#Tribal Football
Sports Illustrated

Harry Kane Hat Trick Puts England on Brink of World Cup Qualification

LONDON (AP) — Just when he is doubted, Harry Kane finds new ways to conjure the spectacular. A right-footed scissor kick from the England captain did more than just complete a perfect hat trick against Albania after a header and left-footed strike. It completed a 5-0 victory on Friday that all but secured England’s place at the World Cup.
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Albania confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup qualifier tonight

Gareth Southgate must decide how to handle a number of out-of-form senior players as England take on Albania.Having already lost likely starter Mason Mount after dental surgery, key leaders Harry Maguire and Harry Kane will hope to discover resurgent form having produced disappointing recent performances for Manchester United and Tottenham respectively.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Albania – latest updatesAlbania, who were beaten 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Tirana, are a well-structured side under vastly experienced Italian Edoardo Reja.They are third in Group I, five points back from leaders England, who will hope to move nearer to qualifying for the Qatar...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Ex-Rangers ace Adam: Man Utd coach Carrick for Ibrox

Manchester United coach Michael Carrick is being tipped for the Rangers job. Rangers have been told to consider Man Utd coach Carrick to succeed Steve Gerrard as manager at Ibrox. Speaking on BBC Sportsound, former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam said: “I'll throw a name in the hat. "Michael Carrick –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd pulled out of Conte talks over transfer budget demands

Manchester United pulled out of talks with Antonio Conte over his transfer budget demands ahead of him taking the Tottenham job. The Mirror reports United didn't appoint Antonio Conte to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because he demanded a £250m transfer budget for 2022. Conte was touted as a replacement for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Wayne Rooney praises character of players after 10-man Derby claim a point

Derby manager Wayne Rooney was pleased with the character his team showed with 10 men as they dug deep to earn a 1-1 draw at Millwall. This was a considerably better performance from the Rams than in their midweek defeat at Barnsley and they briefly had thoughts of ending their six-game unbeaten run, following Festy Ebosele’s first senior goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five Talking Points on the Manchester Derby

Derby day is upon us once again. After decades of dominance Manchester City finally came out of Manchester United’s shadow in the last decade. The Blues have gone on to dominate the English game with several trophies to show. But despite giving the Red Devils a taste of their own...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ethan Ampadu working on discipline as he looks to avoid Wales suspension

Wales star Ethan Ampadu admits he must improve his discipline fast or face World Cup heartache.Ampadu is among eight Wales players heading into Saturday’s game against Belarus in Cardiff walking a disciplinary tightrope.The 21-year-old defender and midfielder is a booking away from missing the final qualifier with Belgium through suspension – and his disciplinary record for Venezia this season makes for gloomy reading.Ampadu, who is on a season-long loan from Chelsea, has picked up four yellow cards, as well as a red, in just six appearances in Italy’s Serie A.“I seem to get yellow cards all the time,” said Ampadu,...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy