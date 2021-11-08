CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Italy Antitrust Starts Proceedings to Fine Google Over Restrictive Clauses

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust regulator has started proceedings to fine Google for...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
gsmarena.com

EU General Court upholds Google’s appeal over €2.4 billion antitrust fine from 2017

Back in June of 2017, the European Commission slapped a hefty €2.42 billion ($2.79 billion) fine on Google over accusations of tampering with search results to promote its Google Shopping service and demote rival shopping comparison services. Today, the General Court of the European Union decided to uphold Google’s appeal which leaves the Alphabet subsidiary with the only option to appeal at the highest instance before the European Court of Justice.
TECHNOLOGY
wtmj.com

Google loses appeal of huge EU fine over shopping searches

LONDON (AP) — A top European Union court on Wednesday rejected Google’s appeal of a 2.4 billion euro ($2.8 billion) fine from regulators who found the tech giant abused its massive online reach by giving its own shopping recommendations an illegal advantage in search results. The European Commission, the 27-nation...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Google loses challenge against EU antitrust ruling, $2.8-bln fine

LUXEMBOURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google lost an appeal against a 2.42-billion-euro ($2.8-billion) antitrust decision on Wednesday, a major win for Europe's competition chief in the first of three court rulings central to the EU push to regulate big tech. Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager fined the world's...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antitrust#Google Drive#Milan#Reuters
mobileworldlive.com

EU upholds antitrust case against Google

Google lost its first appeal of a European Union antitrust decision, leaving the search engine giant just one more chance to appeal the €2.42 billion fine. Although the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg did not adjust the penalty, it did strike down part of the original decision by finding no evidence Google had harmed competition among search engines. The court upheld the finding that Google has limited competition by favouring its own comparison shopping service.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Google Loses Antitrust Legal Battle, $2.8 Billion Fine Upheld

The European Union (EU) General Court upheld a ruling Wednesday that Google violated EU antitrust law by preferencing its own shopping service in search results. The European Commission, the EU’s top regulator, ruled in 2017 that Google’s practice of prioritizing its online marketplace in its search results was anti-competitive, slapping the tech giant with a roughly $2.8 billion fine. Google appealed the decision, but the EU General Court, the second-highest court in the continent, upheld the ruling Wednesday.
BUSINESS
Axios

Google loses appeal to EU antitrust ruling

Google lost an appeal to an antitrust decision in Europe on Wednesday, Reuters reports, a victory for EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager and a blow to the company as it fights antitrust suits at home and abroad. What's happening: Today's ruling from the General Court is the latest in regulatory...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Google
Hot Hardware

Google Dealt Huge Blow In Appeal Of $2.8 Billion Antitrust Penalty Over Shopping Ads

Google had hoped an appeal of a massive €2.42 billion (around $2.8 billion in US currency) fine in Europe over shopping ads would be negated upon appeal, but the search giant was wrong. Very wrong. Europe's General Court upheld the decision by the European Commission, and in doing so, dealt a major blow to Google's chances of not having to pay up.
INTERNET
Deadline

Google’s Record $2.8B Antitrust Fine Upheld By EU Court

A record-breaking $2.8B (€2.4B) antitrust fine handed down by the European Commission to Google in 2017 has been upheld after a lengthy appeal. Europe’s second-highest court dismissed the media giant’s challenge to the fine, which was awarded after a seven-year investigation into the search engine’s practices, with EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager claiming the company had been favoring its own price-comparison shopping service over smaller European rivals. “The General Court largely dismisses Google’s action against the decision of the Commission finding that Google abused its dominant position by favouring its own comparison shopping service over competing comparison shopping services,” the Court said, according to Reuters. Google is able to take the appeal up one further level, to the EU Court of Justice (CJEU). The antitrust fine is one of three that Google has racked up in Europe in recent years, totaling $9.6B (€8.3B). Amazon, Apple and Facebook have faced similar investigations.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Russia Fines Google Again Over Banned Content

MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Monday fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google 2 million roubles ($28,085) for not deleting content that Russia deems illegal, part of a wider dispute between Moscow and the U.S. tech giant. Russia has threatened to fine Google a percentage of its annual Russian turnover for repeatedly...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Effects of mobility restrictions during COVID19 in Italy

To reduce the spread and the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic, non-pharmaceutical interventions have been adopted on multiple occasions by governments. In particular lockdown policies, i.e., generalized mobility restrictions, have been employed to fight the first wave of the pandemic. We analyze data reflecting mobility levels over time in Italy before, during and after the national lockdown, in order to assess some direct and indirect effects. By applying methodologies based on percolation and network science approaches, we find that the typical network characteristics, while very revealing, do not tell the whole story. In particular, the Italian mobility network during lockdown has been damaged much more than node- and edge-level metrics indicate. Additionally, many of the main Provinces of Italy are affected by the lockdown in a surprisingly similar fashion, despite their geographical and economic dissimilarity. Based on our findings we offer an approach to estimate unavailable high-resolution economic dimensions, such as real time Province-level GDP, based on easily measurable mobility information.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
SPY

We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $150 on MacBooks, the iPhone 13, and iPads

Table of Contents The Best Apple Deals on M1 MacBook Air Laptops Best Deals on the iMac Best Deals on the iPhone 13 Get the iPhone 13 + a $200 Gift Card + Apple HomePod Mini The Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on iPads Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Apple HomePod Mini Bundle Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on M1 Macbook Pro Laptops With holiday supply chain disruptions causing a lot of nervousness, we know that many of our readers are doing their Christmas shopping as early as possible. And as per usual, some of the year’s top...
ELECTRONICS
US News and World Report

Japan-US Launch Talks to Resolve Dispute Over Tariffs

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. and Japanese officials agreed Monday to launch talks aimed at settling a dispute over American tariffs on imports of Japanese steel and aluminum. The agreement came in a meeting between visiting U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Japan’s industry minister, Koichi Hagiuda, Japanese officials said. Japan...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy