Sixers players give their reaction to losing Joel Embiid to protocols

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers received tough news on Monday when Joel Embiid became the fourth Sixer to enter the health and safety protocol in eight days.

They certainly missed him in their home loss to a pretty physical New York Knicks team.

The very short-handed Philadelphia team was down by as many as 19 points before rallying, but they just did not have enough to get it done.

Losing Embiid is a shock to any team that loses its best player. But the Sixers did not know if it was true or not. Embiid is known for playing around and being a joker. His teammates were not sure if he was serious or not.

“It was shocking,” Seth Curry laughed. “Yeah, you never know if Jo’s serious or not. It’s unfortunate.”

Backup big man Andre Drummond, who had 14 points and 25 rebounds in a start, shared Curry’s reaction: “I thought it was a joke.”

The good thing is, Drummond is more than capable of filling in for Embiid until he returns. At 28-years old, Drummond is in his 10th season and had been a starter throughout his career before coming to Philadelphia. He has played heavy minutes before so this should not be too much for him to handle after playing 38 minutes on Monday.

“You forgot I did that for 10 years?” Drummond stated when asked if he can handle the heavy workload. “(Expletive) this is my first year coming off the bench. Nothing changed. I can do it. I didn’t just lose the ability to play basketball just because I come off the bench. Me playing 40 minutes isn’t gonna change today, tomorrow or next week. I’m here to play in whatever role they need me to play in.”

The Sixers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!