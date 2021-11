When I watched Joanna Hogg’s 2019 coming-of-age drama The Souvenir, I was struck by the authenticity and intimacy of its storytelling. It was a film rarely given over to grand, dramatic gestures, and instead it luxuriated in smaller moments, quiet realizations, and deep heartache. The Souvenir treated its audience like adults who didn’t need clear heroes and villains, and instead embraced the complexities of its characters and their relationships. Hogg goes a step further with The Souvenir: Part II as she examines how we can even hope to understand the past when it’s not only complicated, but then filtered through the difficulties of a collaborative art form like filmmaking. How can you hope to understand your past while also asking other people to trust something as slippery as emotional memory? Once again, Hogg shows restraint, thoughtfulness, and trust in inviting us into her protagonist’s heart and mind.

