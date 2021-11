The women’s soccer team ended their regular season in a rather odd way, finishing up play with a 0-0 tie against Indiana University East on Thursday, Oct. 28, and a 1-1 tie on Saturday, Oct. 30 against St. Mary-of-the-Woods College. Both teams were River State Conference (RSC) rivals, and the two draws ended the Pioneers regular season with a record of 7-7-3 and an RSC record of 6-2-3. The record is good enough for fourth in the standings, and guarantee’s Point Park a home playoff match, though the opponent is yet to be determined.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO