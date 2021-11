Anuksha S. Wickramasinghe ’24 is a Crimson Editorial editor in Mather House. Somehow, it’s already November, and with the days getting colder and the hues of the leaves getting warmer, I’ve spent a considerable amount of time reflecting on my first “real” semester of college: one with open dining halls, weekend parties, and in-person classes. And with the Dean of Students Office’s review of the blocking process underway, I’ve reflected on my own blocking group experiences and my new social life here at Harvard, which has been in stark contrast to last semester’s weeks of lounging in pajamas and hanging out with my dog.

HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO