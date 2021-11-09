CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Cannot Build Back Better Without Free Community College

By Ryan N. Gajarawala
Harvard Crimson
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. The Biden administration’s most recent attempt to cut costs may be its most costly decision of all: When the administration scaled back its $3.5 trillion social safety net bill to $1.75 trillion, it dropped free community college. We...

www.thecrimson.com

