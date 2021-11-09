We Cannot Build Back Better Without Free Community College

On a humid Tuesday evening in late September, Pramila Jayapal, a congresswoman from Seattle, was finishing an appearance on “The Rachel Maddow Show,” via Skype from her Washington, D.C., apartment, when she received a call from an unknown number. She sent it to voice mail. About a dozen of her colleagues were waiting outside her building to celebrate her fifty-sixth birthday—Susan Wild, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, who lived a floor above her, had organized a spread of pizza, cake, and wine—and Jayapal was running late. After the party, she checked her messages: “Hi, Pramila. It’s Joe Biden,” one began. “I just watched you on MSNBC and you were terrific. I wanted to say happy birthday, and I really appreciate your support. I hope that I’ll have a chance to talk to you tomorrow.” In a second message, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, asked Jayapal to meet Biden at the White House the next day.

