“Yellowstone” actor Cole Hauser is among the many individuals paying tribute to servicemen and women on Veterans Day. Today, millions of people are using their daily activities to say a special thank you to those who protect our freedom. Veterans Day is an emotional day for many who have lost loved ones in the military. It is also a day of appreciation and thankfulness to American soldiers who risk their lives every single day. Many Americans are using social media to express their gratitude to the military services. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on “Yellowstone,” offered up his and his family’s appreciation in a Thursday Instagram post.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO