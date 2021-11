Out of My Heart, Sharon Draper’s sequel to Out of My Mind, is every bit as powerful and moving as the first book. The reader gets to spend time again with Melody, an 11 year old who refuses to let her wheelchair define her. For those new to the character, the book lets us know from the first sentence that she’s different from most kids: “The firefly hovered over the back of my hand, then landed— slowly, effortlessly. . . . I tried not to tremble. My hands often move on their own, whether I want them to or not, so I focused intensely, willing myself to remain still.” And just like that, as delicately as the firefly, Draper has given us important information about the narrator.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO