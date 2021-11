Mending a broken heart is easier said, or in my case typed, than done. We often wail, “Why, oh why is love so complicated and frustrating?” Do you ever feel like your emotions are like a yo-yo, whirling up and down? Maybe your relationship is on a week-to-week basis? One week love fills the air, and it feels that nothing is impossible. The next week doubts about keeping your relationship intact and continuing to stay together dominates your heart, soul, and mind.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO