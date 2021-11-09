CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Saddleback Ridge And Flatrock Trail In Mississippi Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations

By Lisa Sammons
 5 days ago

If you have spent any time in Mississippi, you know what a beautiful state it is. Sure, we don’t have the giant mountains and huge canyons of the western United States. But what we do have are lush floodplains and a surprisingly hilly terrain. The Magnolia State is a hiker’s paradise, a year-round heaven for those who enjoy the outdoors. There are so many great trails in Mississippi just waiting to be explored . One spot in Mississippi that we adore is Saddleback Ridge and Flatrock Trail.

This gorgeous pair of trails makes a 2.9-mile loop inside Tishomingo State Park. It's a great opportunity to view unique scenery in Mississippi that can't be seen elsewhere in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFLei_0cqrhsWz00
Larry Jarrett/Alltrails

The 1,530-acre park provides a unique experience in Mississippi. Rock formations and giant boulders are commonplace in some areas of the country. But this area is actually the only part of Mississippi that contains such rocks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgnxR_0cqrhsWz00
Maria Juras/Alltrails
If you haven't been here, this park is worth a visit from any corner of the state .

Since Tishomingo is in the foothills of the mighty Appalachian Mountains, the terrain is a good bit rockier than much of Mississippi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NW4Hn_0cqrhsWz00
Brian McCrery/Alltrails

This is such a gorgeous park. The Natchez Trace Parkway, one of the most scenic highways in Mississippi, runs right through Tishomingo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mr3dy_0cqrhsWz00
Cassie Jordan/Alltrails

The landscape here looks downright primordial. Archaeologists have discovered evidence that the Paleo tribe lived here as early as 7000 B.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4146l7_0cqrhsWz00
Erin Clardy West/Alltrails

Scampering and climbing over rocks is an unusual treat for Mississippians!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z7wuN_0cqrhsWz00
Megan Guntharp/Alltrails

You'll see all kinds of interesting ferns and mosses that have grown on and around the boulders in their long history. The trail is great for bird watching or spying wildlife like deer and amphibians.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0woZiP_0cqrhsWz00
Annette George/Alltrails

When hiking the trail, as always, make sure to wear appropriate footwear and bring bug spray!

Have you hiked the Saddleback Ridge and Flatrock Trail? Share your experiences in the comments!

For more information about this magnificent hike in Mississippi, check out Alltrails .

The post Saddleback Ridge And Flatrock Trail In Mississippi Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations appeared first on Only In Your State .

