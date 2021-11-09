Saddleback Ridge And Flatrock Trail In Mississippi Is Full Of Awe-Inspiring Rock Formations

If you have spent any time in Mississippi, you know what a beautiful state it is. Sure, we don’t have the giant mountains and huge canyons of the western United States. But what we do have are lush floodplains and a surprisingly hilly terrain. The Magnolia State is a hiker’s paradise, a year-round heaven for those who enjoy the outdoors. There are so many great trails in Mississippi just waiting to be explored . One spot in Mississippi that we adore is Saddleback Ridge and Flatrock Trail.

This gorgeous pair of trails makes a 2.9-mile loop inside Tishomingo State Park. It's a great opportunity to view unique scenery in Mississippi that can't be seen elsewhere in the state.

The 1,530-acre park provides a unique experience in Mississippi. Rock formations and giant boulders are commonplace in some areas of the country. But this area is actually the only part of Mississippi that contains such rocks.

Since Tishomingo is in the foothills of the mighty Appalachian Mountains, the terrain is a good bit rockier than much of Mississippi.

This is such a gorgeous park. The Natchez Trace Parkway, one of the most scenic highways in Mississippi, runs right through Tishomingo.

The landscape here looks downright primordial. Archaeologists have discovered evidence that the Paleo tribe lived here as early as 7000 B.C.

Scampering and climbing over rocks is an unusual treat for Mississippians!

You'll see all kinds of interesting ferns and mosses that have grown on and around the boulders in their long history. The trail is great for bird watching or spying wildlife like deer and amphibians.

When hiking the trail, as always, make sure to wear appropriate footwear and bring bug spray!

