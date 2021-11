When the Santa Barbara Symphony returns for their first fully orchestral concert of the season this Saturday and Sunday, November 13 and 14, the audience will experience the pleasure of being in the right place at the right time. In this case, the right place is the Granada, and the right time is the 18th century. Led by guest conductor Nicholas McGegan, music director laureate of the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra and Chorale, the Symphony will perform a lively program of great baroque music, including George Frideric Handel’s Music for the Royal Fireworks. This suite has passed two challenging tests: the test of time and being heard over the sound of explosions.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO