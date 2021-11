New housing data shows 2021’s feverish home sales pace broke an annual record in October, even as fall sales activity followed steadier seasonal patterns. With last month marking the eighth straight month of buyers snatching up homes more quickly than in previous years and fewer new sellers entering the market than last year, inventory took a slight step back from recent months’ improvements, according to the Realtor.com Monthly Housing Report.

