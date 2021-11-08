CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessing the Effects of intracranial atherosclerosis and atrial fibrillation on the prognosis of ischemic stroke with active cancer

By Robert Dillard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study found that intracranial atherosclerosis (ICAS), but not atrial fibrillation (AF), was closely associated with poor prognosis in ischemic stroke patients with active cancer. The results were published in PLoS One. “In ischemic stroke patients with active cancer, cryptogenic stroke has worse prognosis than stroke by conventional mechanisms....

IN THIS ARTICLE
