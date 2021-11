It used to be that office leases would use the consumer price index (CPI) as a basis for rent increases. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI rose by 5.4 percent over the last 12 months, as of September, driven to a large extent by an increase in gas prices. The CPI has been rising for months and the Federal Reserve expects inflation to average 4.0 percent over the coming year, before falling to about 2 percent a year by 2023.

