Jemima Khan, a friend of the late Princess Diana, is speaking out about her displeasure at the next season of “The Crown.”. Khan, a screenwriter and producer who was very close with the Princess of Wales, told the U.K.’s Sunday Times over the weekend that while she had “never spoken publicly” about her relationship with Diana, she agreed to co-write Season Five of the hit Netflix drama with creator and writer Peter Morgan. (The Sunday Times says the two “were briefly linked romantically” before breaking up earlier this year.)

