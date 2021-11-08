CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Downtown Street will be closed for parade

By Paul Hall
elkhornmediagroup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA GRANDE – The La Grande Police Department is reminding motorist the downtown area...

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesuntimesnews.com

Saline 46th Holiday Parade Set for Downtown

It's "Home for the Holidays" this year for the big "46th Annual Holiday Parade in Downtown Saline" scheduled for Saturday, December 4th, at 5:30 pm. Over the years this event has steadily gained a reputation as one of the biggest and best Holiday Parades in all of southeast Michigan. Holiday...
SALINE, MI
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin Main Street closed Saturday morning: 34th Annual Joplin Area Veterans Day Parade presented by American Legion Post 13

WHAT: 34th Annual Joplin Area Community Veterans Day Parade. NOTE TO PARADE ENTRIES FROM ORGANIZERS: Please be sure to check in upon arrival at the Legion’s booth located in the Papa John’s parking lot (1931 S Main Street) beginning at 8:30 am to receive your final positioning and staging area assignments. Once received, you’ll report to the American Legion block captain so he may direct you to your line position.The parade will begin at 10:00 am, and the route will begin the same; processing from 15th and Main, turning left at 3rd Street and heading south on Joplin Avenue- but this year, it will be ending at City Hall. You may utilize the City Hall lot for pick up/drop off’s as needed. Due to the construction in Memorial Hall’s lot, the City will allow use all morning, of their lots behind City Hall on Joplin Avenue. The address of City Hall is 602 Main and the lot(s) runs a full block along Joplin Avenue. Sadly, there are no closing ceremonies, but trophies will be delivered to the winning groups next week. As always, share the word with friends and family and let’s line Main Street in support of our great American Heroes, our Veterans!!
JOPLIN, MO
elkhornmediagroup.com

American Legion parades through downtown

LA GRANDE – The La Grande downtown area will be closed to through traffic beginning at 11:00 this morning. The La Grande American Legion will be holding their Veterans Day Parade this morning beginning at 11 am. Last year the parade was canceled due to COVID restrictions. The parade route will start on Adams Avenue and Hemlock Street and ending at Fourth Street. Post 43 American Legion is excited to have the parade back this year. A Vietnam veteran, Gene Stephens of La Grande will be the grand marshal.
LA GRANDE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#4th Street#La Grande
Washington Missourian

Floats needed for downtown Washington holiday parade

The Christmas spirit is coming to Washington with the Holiday Parade of Lights Nov. 26, and organizers are still looking for floats. This year’s theme is “Storybook Christmas,” according to a press release from the organizers. Anyone interested in entering a float, vehicle or walking group can find an application...
WASHINGTON, MO
willcountygazette.com

Parade of Lights on Front Street on November 20

Mokena Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Parade of Lights on Front Street and Village Tree Lighting Ceremony. Various downtown businesses will have refreshments and give-a-ways, so come a little early for the fun! Parade route viewing on Front Street between Wolf Road to east on Division Street.
MOKENA, IL
KGET

Veterans Day Parade will impact Downtown Bakersfield parking

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Check where you park Thursday morning. If it’s on the Veteran’s Day Parade route, you may end up walking home. Police posted signs on multiple streets in Downtown Bakersfield warning motorists their vehicles will be towed if they park along the parade route. The department also tweeted a map showing areas […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crestviewbulletin.com

Merry Main Street returns to Downtown DeFuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — Main Street DeFuniak Springs will once again host its annual holiday events, Merry Main Street. Free to attend, Merry Main Street boasts live music and theatrical performances, an outdoor market, food trucks, rides on the Choctaw Express Train, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, kids character appearances by The Character Clubhouse, and more family fun – all taking place along Baldwin Avenue in downtown DeFuniak Springs.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
elkhornmediagroup.com

Highway construction ends for the season

LA GRANDE – The Oregon Department of Transportation has announced that Wednesday will be the last day of I-84 construction in the Meacham area. All traffic control and lane closures are expected to be removed by the close of the day and the speed limit returned to normal. ODOT and contractors want to thank motorist for their patience and understanding during the long construction season. The La Grande Office of ODOT says the construction will resume around April 1st of 2022.
LA GRANDE, OR
WGAU

Deadline for downtown parade entrants in Athens

The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department says today is a deadline day: it is the last day for entry applications for next month’s Downtown Parade of Lights, a holiday event that is scheduled for December 2. Leisure Services says it is expecting about five dozen entries for this year’s parade, which will step off at the corner of Hancock and Pulaski Streets and culminate with the lighting of the Christmas tree in front of City Hall.
ATHENS, GA
WLFI.com

Salisbury Street will be closed tomorrow

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Salisbury Street will be closed tomorrow between Cumberland Avenue and Sagamore Parkway. The closure will take place in stages, and the road will only be open to local traffic. The northbound lane will be closed from 7:30 in the morning to 1:30 in the afternoon,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
fredericksburgva.gov

Fredericksburg Christmas Parade Street Closure Notice

On Saturday, December 4, 2021, several streets in downtown Fredericksburg will close for the annual Fredericksburg Christmas Parade. Parking will not be permitted on the streets along the parade route and some adjacent side streets beginning at 2:00pm and closed to vehicular traffic beginning at 3:30pm. There will be signs in place to indicate the restrictions and vehicles will be towed at the owners’ expense on that Saturday afternoon that have not been removed from the street.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
telegram.com

Strange But True: It happened in downtown Clinton on High Street

High Street is looking so good these days that I was inspired to put together some short stories centering on our downtown district over many years. Back in 1880, High Street had a very important visitor, but nobody on the street knew just what he was here for. Crane’s Drug...
CLINTON, MA
13WMAZ

Downtown Macon Christmas parade returns in 2021

MACON, Ga. — Editor's Note: Video in this story is from the 2019 parade. A favorite Macon-Bibb County is back again in 2021! According to the county, the ‘Macon Merry’ Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. People can once again line the streets along the...
MACON, GA
Vicksburg Post

Main Street ushering in Holiday Cheer in Downtown Vicksburg

It’s a Wonderful Life in Downtown Vicksburg. The hustle and bustle of Christmas time is soon to be here. Downtown Vicksburg is ushering in the holiday season with lots of good cheer. Local merchants are stocking up for the holiday shopping season and can accommodate social distancing in stores and offer curbside pickup.
VICKSBURG, MS
mynews4.com

Veterans Day Parade marches through downtown Reno

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the annual Veterans Day Parade made its way through downtown Reno Thursday morning. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told News 4 the parade wasn't going to happen until city leaders met last week. She said she realized if the state can have a Nevada Day Parade, Reno should have a Veterans Day parade.
RENO, NV
whitewaterbanner.com

2021 Downtown Whitewater Parade of Lights Powered by Generac

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by Downtown Whitewater. As the leaves fall around us, Downtown Whitewater, Inc. staff and volunteers are once again focusing on the upcoming holiday season. We are pleased to announce the return of our annual Parade of Lights as well as a new title.
WHITEWATER, WI
greenvillejournal.com

Fountain Inn debuts Parade of Heroes on Main Street

The City of Fountain Inn and the Fountain Inn Museum have teamed up to honor local veterans by hanging banners with photos of those who served or lost their lives in service on Main Street the city’s downtown area. The display will be up until Nov. 15 and includes photos...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy