Blue Reflection: Second Light Review

When I was a teenager, I bought into the hype by the rather breathtaking Dead Island trailer. As a 15-year-old without a job, I didn’t really get the opportunity to buy many games, so I put a lot of faith into such a cool-looking zombie game. Maybe you felt differently, and that’s okay, but for me and many others, it was quite the disappointment. It was an hour into running around Dying Light’s world that I started to remember my time playing Dead Island, and I was surprised to see that this was made by the same developers. I was more surprised to see that it existed as the properly fleshed-out version of Dead Island’s rough idea. Dying Light: Platinum Edition is one of the most fun zombie games you can currently play on the market right now. What’s even crazier is that I can say that the Nintendo Switch version is a totally adequate version for you to play.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO