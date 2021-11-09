CSM Faculty Earn National Recognition for Efforts to Partner with Cybersecurity Industry & Build Career Opportunities for Underrepresented Students

The Institute for Meaningful Engagement will emphasize faculty, classroom impact. Nov. 2, 2021 – The National Science Foundation has awarded almost $3 million over a five-year period to The Institute for Meaningful Engagement at the University of California, Irvine. This new education project will explore the environmental factors prompting underrepresented students to leave science, technology, engineering and math programs and investigate how faculty can foster better classroom cultures to retain them. A multidisciplinary leadership team will partner with the deans of UCI’s six STEM schools to accomplish this.

IRVINE, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO