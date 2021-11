Two things are distinctively true of Americans: they love thinking big and they care a great deal about higher education. Both passions came together last week in the extraordinary launch of a new private university, the University of Austin, Texas (UATX). It is not just another liberal arts college or small wacky outfit for the well-to-do, but a pedagogical battlecry now echoing the world over. “Dedicated to the fearless pursuit of truth”, UATX is the first establishment in the world to have been founded explicitly to counteract the stifling hegemony of woke law on university campuses, and a direct response to the particularly dire state of free thinking on American ones.

COLLEGES ・ 4 HOURS AGO