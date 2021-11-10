ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stocks retreat in Asia as China inflation pushes higher

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irIIP_0cqrZXpU00

Asian shares fell Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s retreat, with Chinese benchmarks leading the decline after the government reported a surge in inflation in October.

China's consumer price index, a main measure of inflation, rose 1.5% in October, up from 0.7% the month before, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The surge to a 13-month high was driven mainly by a jump in prices for food and fuel, it said.

Producer prices, or wholesale prices, climbed 13.5%, adding to worries that price pressures might limit the central bank's ability to adjust its policies to bolster growth. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1% to 24,532.66 while the Shanghai Composite index lost 1.2% to 3,464.80.

But the latest numbers were exaggerated by low comparative data from last year and underlying price pressures remain low, Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a report.

“We continue to think that consumer price inflation will remain below 2% in the coming quarters and that inflation is unlikely to be a major constraint on the PBOC’s ability to loosen monetary policy," he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 lost 0.6% to 29,118.20 and the Kospi in South Korea declined 0.9% to 2,936.83. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower, to 7,423.60.

On Tuesday on Wall Street, stocks ended moderately lower, breaking an eight-day winning streak that had been fueled by strong company earnings and economic data.

The S&P 500 index lost 0.4% to 4,685.25. The last time the S&P 500 had eight straight days of gains was April 2019. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%, ending at 36,319.98 and the Nasdaq lost 0.6%, to 15,886.54.

The market was pulled lower by companies that rely on consumer spending and technology stocks, which had driven the market higher in recent days.

Tesla lost 12% after its founder Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings in the electric car maker, based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter. The company’s stock is down more than 16% so far this week, however the stock is still up 45% so far this year.

Meanwhile PayPal — a company co-founded by Musk more than two decades earlier — dropped 11% after the company’s cut its full-year outlook and revenue forecasts amid rising competition from other financial technology companies like Square, Affirm and even traditional banks, that have moved decisively into PayPal’s online payments kingdom.

Robinhood fell 3.4% after the popular trading app reported a data breach the day before.

A decline in bond yields pulled banks' stock prices lower. Lenders rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.44% from 1.49% late Monday.

Bank stocks like Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase closed down roughly 1% or more.

General Electric rose 2.6% after announcing it was breaking itself into three separate companies.

The combination of chronic mismanagement, years of asset sales, as well as new regulations after the Great Recession made GE a shell of what it used to be. It no longer makes appliances, no longer owns NBCUniversal and spun off its financing arm, GE Capital, years ago.

Inflation is weighing on U.S. markets as well: the Labor Department reported Tuesday that inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in October from a year earlier, matching September’s record annual gain.

Many industries are facing higher costs for raw materials and energy while contending with supply chain problems. That has been cutting into their operations and prompting them to raise prices on finished goods, which in turn has been making products and services more costly for consumers.

The Labor Department will release its Consumer Price Index for October on Wednesday, giving a more detailed picture on how inflation is impacting consumers.

The latest round of earnings is nearing its end, but investors still have several big corporate report cards to review. Walt Disney will report its results on Wednesday. Tapestry, the owner of Coach and other luxury brands, will report its results on Thursday.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 14 cents to $84.29 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $2.22 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the basis for international pricing, added 34 cents to $85.12 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 112.83 Japanese yen from 112.86 yen. The euro weakened to $1.1585 from $1.1595.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
MarketWatch

Stocks open flat to slightly lower after retail earnings

Stocks opened flat to slightly lower Wednesday, with major indexes trading not far off record levels, as investors digested earnings from big-box retailers and assessed inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 61 points, or 0.2%, at 36,081, while the S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,694 and the Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1% to 15,958. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos. jumped more than 3%, while shares of Target Corp. dropped 3.9% after both delivered quarterly results that topped Wall Street expectations.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Inflation#Price Index#Asian#Chinese#Hang Seng#Capital Economics#Pboc#S P#Nasdaq
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
SmartAsset

Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index

Inflation causes prices of goods and services to increase over time. This increase causes money to have less purchasing power in the future than it does today. It also threatens investment portfolios. Thus, investors seek to beat inflation with higher … Continue reading → The post Investors Who Want to Beat Inflation Watch This Index appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Gold prices muted as US dollar strength weighs

BENGALURU (Nov 17): Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday (Nov 17) but hovered around a recent low after a jump in US retail sales kept the dollar close to a 16-month high. Spot gold rose 0.2% to US$1,854.39 (about RM7,743) per ounce by 0207 GMT, but the metal was still only about US$6 shy off its lowest level since last Friday hit in the previous session. US gold futures gained 0.2% to US$1,857.10.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spain's BBVA raises 2024 profitability target to 14%

MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spain's BBVA (BBVA.MC) on Thursday raised its 2024 target for return on tangible equity (ROTE) to 14% from 11.7% thanks to an increase in commercial activity and customer base in its main markets. The lender also unveiled in a presentation to the Spanish stock market...
WORLD
Arkansas Business

A Mandate for Higher Inflation

The glorious messiness of life, with its thousands of variables always in motion, confounds those who seek to control others. We can see it in President Joe Biden’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as his failing battles against inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and soaring gas prices, among many other issues the administration has made worse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC New York

European Stocks Close Slightly Higher Amid Inflation Fears; Sage Up 10% on Earnings

LONDON — European stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday as investors reacted to inflation data and a fresh batch of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 provisionally closed up by 0.2%, with mining stocks gaining 1.2% while travel and leisure stocks dropped 1.6%. Shares in Asia-Pacific declined overnight as Japan's...
STOCKS
ABC News

ABC News

451K+
Followers
115K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy