Nationwide (BlackNews.com) – At just 11 years old, Caden Harris from Atlanta, Georgia, has already amassed a wealth of knowledge. His supportive parents nurtured his natural gifts and helped him launch his first business at seven years old. They encouraged him to write his first book by age eight. Caden recently purchased a 54-seat passenger bus that he is raising funds to convert the bus into his financial literacy traveling mobile unit to visit schools and create a money educational experience for area youth.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO