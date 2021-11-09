CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Watch families reunite at the airport after US lifts travel ban

averyjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States opened its borders to vaccinated international travelers...

www.averyjournal.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Back to the US: After travel ban lifts, how new rules for British visitors work

Six hundred days after a presidential proclamation from Donald Trump closed off the US to British visitors, the ban on arrivals from the UK has been lifted – for fully vaccinated travellers only. A similar ban on arrivals from dozens of other countries has come to an end.President Joe Biden, who continued with the travel ban after taking office, said: “It is in the interests of the United States to move away from the country-by-country restrictions previously applied during the Covid-19 pandemic.”His administration has changed from a geographic policy – where travel from certain nations is banned – to one...
TRAVEL
News On 6

US Lifts Most COVID-Linked Bans On Travelers From Abroad

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on non-essential travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic. Starting Monday,...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

US lifts pandemic travel ban, opens doors to visitors

CHARLES DE GAULLE AIRPORT, France — The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
#Cnn
abc23.com

International Travel Ban Lifted

The U.S. fully reopened to many vaccinated international travelers Monday, allowing families and friends to reunite for the first time since the coronavirus emerged and offering a boost to the travel industry decimated by the pandemic. The restrictions closed the U.S. to millions of people for 20 months. Octavio Alvarez...
TRAVEL
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Laid Out the Worst Case Scenario for the End of the Pandemic

When exactly will the pandemic be over? It's a question that has plagued us since cases first started piling up in March 2020, and now, 20 months later, we still don't have an exact answer. Certainly things have improved considerably. The Delta variant surge that brought numbers back to disastrous levels this summer appears to have subsided, and the approval of vaccines for children means that more and more people will soon be fully inoculated against COVID. Even with light at the end of the tunnel, however, some experts have cautioned that we're not out of the woods yet—and as White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently explained, there is a worst case scenario for how this pandemic ends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
