“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” - Arthur C. Clarke. Technology has revolutionized the world and business is no exception. Till now, there have been multifarious technological advancements that have changed the way businesses operate and function. For example, the use of social media marketing and influencer marketing are gifts given to the business community by the developments in social media. Further, advancements in technology continue to happen and amaze the world. This blog is dedicated to the developments in technology that will likely take business organizations to new and bigger platforms in the near future.

20 DAYS AGO