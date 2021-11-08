Ashish Bhandari of Dubai Discusses Emerging Markets News

The PC-7 MKX—the newest version of Pilatus’ durable and popular light trainer—is making its public debut in the static display at the Dubai Airshow. The new iteration brings a host of current-generation technologies to the type which, the manufacturer says, will provide a training fleet capable of introducing new pilots to the kind of avionics that they will use on front-line combat aircraft on a platform “guaranteed to deliver a lifecycle of at least 30 years.” Part of the package available alongside the aircraft is a suite of ground-based training aids, which augment the expected full flight simulator and simple desktop systems with virtual-reality training tools. The first PC-7 prototype flew in 1966 and the type has been used for military training by over 20 nations, including several in the MENA region. The United Arab Emirates Air Force operates 31, more than any of the other trainers in its fleet.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO