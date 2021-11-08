CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashish Bhandari of Dubai Discusses Emerging Markets News

By MediaWize
ocnjdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshish Bhandari is a fund manager and investment advisor to companies in Dubai, India, and Mauritius, to name a few. To say Mr. Bhandari keeps up with the markets is a bit of an understatement. Below he shares news and investment trends from emerging markets that global investors should...

ocnjdaily.com

nationaldefensemagazine.org

DUBAI AIRSHOW NEWS: Russia, China Begin Cooperation on Helicopter Program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Russia's main helicopter manufacturer will kick off a new partnership with China by beginning work on an aircraft in December, its top executive confirmed Nov. 15 at the Dubai Air Show. Andrey Boginsky, JSC Russian Helicopter's director general, declined to give many details on the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Rostec scents market interest for Su-75 Checkmate during Dubai debut

Russia is giving an international debut to its Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate, with a full-scale model of the next-generation fighter being exhibited at the Dubai air show. Military delegations were invited to visit the invitation-only Checkmate pavilion on 14 November, with a media unveiling to take place as the event’s opening day draws to a close.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Chinese
capitalspectator.com

Will Higher Rates Choke The Latest Rally In Emerging Markets?

Shares in emerging markets topped returns for the major asset classes during the trading week through Nov. 15 12, based on a set of US-listed ETFs. But if interest rates are set to rise, triggered by higher inflation, the prospects for an extended rally could be short lived, or so market history suggests.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dubai to list 'Salik' road toll system on financial market

DUBAI/CAIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dubai plans to list its "Salik" road toll system on the Dubai Financial Market, the emirates's deputy ruler, Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed, said on Twitter on Saturday. Dubai was taking the step to diversify the government companies that are listed on the market, he added.
TRAFFIC
The Drum

Mars Wrigley on unlocking emerging markets through gamification

Gaming may be one of the marketing industry’s latest obsessions, but it’s driving real results for Mars Wrigley, according to Sergio Peniche. The marketing industry’s love affair with gaming knows no bounds. But what does that mean in the here and now for brands that want to build genuine connections with target audiences and sell products?
TECHNOLOGY
OilPrice.com

How Emerging Markets Are Helping To Slash Methane Emissions

Joe Biden’s final speech at COP26 focused on methane emissions and the Global Methane Pledge, a pledge which was endorsed by multiple emerging economies. There are multiple technologies and practices already available for these emergy economies to use, especially in the methane-heavy agriculture sector. There are still multiple diplomatic barriers...
ENVIRONMENT
etftrends.com

Navigate Geopolitical Risk in Emerging Markets Easily With PXH

Getting emerging markets (EM) exposure comes with its own nuances like geopolitical risk, making it a tricky space to navigate for novice and experienced investors alike. Geopolitical risk in the current market environment includes the impact of technology on EM countries, such as cyberattacks that could cripple a country’s network, and a potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases. In addition, investors must face the typical geopolitical risks, such as terrorist attacks and other political crises or conflicts.
MARKETS
WNMT AM 650

Mondelez raises sales forecast on emerging markets strength

(Reuters) -Mondelez International Inc raised its annual sales forecast on Tuesday, as price increases for its biscuits and snacks coupled with strong demand from emerging markets helped it beat estimates in the third quarter. The Oreo cookie maker has seen demand bounce back across China, India, Brazil and other emerging...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cornell University

‘Unicorns’ are on the rise in emerging-market nations

The number of “unicorns” – high-tech, high-growth entrepreneurial ventures valued at more than $1 billion – is increasing in emerging-market nations such as China, Brazil and Colombia. As the name suggests, these unicorns are rare: There are fewer than 500 such companies in the world and nearly half are based...
ECONOMY
Metro International

Dubai to launch $545 million market-maker fund, eyes 10 IPOs

DUBAI (Reuters) -Dubai plans to launch a 2 billion dirham ($545 million) market-maker fund to boost trading on its stock market and is aiming to list 10 state-backed companies on the bourse, state news agency WAM reported, citing the emirate’s deputy ruler. The move is aimed at making Dubai a...
MIDDLE EAST
Aviation Week

Dubai Airshow News In Brief, Nov. 14

The PC-7 MKX—the newest version of Pilatus’ durable and popular light trainer—is making its public debut in the static display at the Dubai Airshow. The new iteration brings a host of current-generation technologies to the type which, the manufacturer says, will provide a training fleet capable of introducing new pilots to the kind of avionics that they will use on front-line combat aircraft on a platform “guaranteed to deliver a lifecycle of at least 30 years.” Part of the package available alongside the aircraft is a suite of ground-based training aids, which augment the expected full flight simulator and simple desktop systems with virtual-reality training tools. The first PC-7 prototype flew in 1966 and the type has been used for military training by over 20 nations, including several in the MENA region. The United Arab Emirates Air Force operates 31, more than any of the other trainers in its fleet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
