Chris Russo of Portland Discusses the State of Art Education in Public Schools

Parents can watch their kids draw and paint at home or perform in school music concerts and dance recitals. But they may not know how their school arts program compares with others around the country. As a music education professor and a researcher who studies arts education policies, I know that access to and the quality of arts programs vary greatly among states, districts and even schools within the same district. Additionally, I see that disruptions from the pandemic are threatening the already tenuous status of the arts in public schools. Who gets to study art and music? Music education first made its way...

EDUCATION ・ 14 DAYS AGO