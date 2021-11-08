CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Chris Russo of Portland Discusses the State of Art Education in Public Schools

By MediaWize
ocnjdaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Russo of Portland, OR is a writer, world traveler, and educator. Having an appreciation of the arts and art education, Christopher Russo explains below some of the concerning trends regarding funding of art programs throughout the US. Chris Russo notes that the Commission on the Arts has recently...

ocnjdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sandusky Register

Arts education is essential

In June, the Department of Education issued a report documenting the effects of COVID-19 on American students. The report notes that the pandemic has deepened inequities in the education system and has been particularly harmful to the educational development of underprivileged and at-risk youth. School children look at a Superman...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

COVID-19 threatens the already shaky status of arts education in schools

Parents can watch their kids draw and paint at home or perform in school music concerts and dance recitals. But they may not know how their school arts program compares with others around the country. As a music education professor and a researcher who studies arts education policies, I know that access to and the quality of arts programs vary greatly among states, districts and even schools within the same district. Additionally, I see that disruptions from the pandemic are threatening the already tenuous status of the arts in public schools. Who gets to study art and music? Music education first made its way...
EDUCATION
WHSV

Award recognizes local public school educators

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This year, ten educators in the community will be chosen to receive a special award. The Dawbarn Education Awards recognize educators who make a lasting impact on students in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County. The winners receive $10,000 as a reward for their commitment to local public schools.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Russo
Person
John Lithgow
The Post and Courier

FAITH AND VALUES: Celebrate Public School Education

This week, throughout America, has been designated as American Education Week. The theme for this year is “Celebrating the American Dream.”. How did American Education Week begin? I was pleased to learn through information from the National School Public Relation Association the following: “Distressed to learn that one out of four World War I draftees was illiterate, three national groups joined forces in 1921 to raise awareness for this serious problem. By creating American Education Week, the U. S. Office of Education, American Legion;and National Education Association started a new American tradition. “Over the years, American Education week flourished. This year, in the spirit of mutual support encouraged by the president, the sponsoring organizations are working together to develop related materials for American Education Week.”
PUBLIC EDUCATION
kptv.com

Portland Public Schools holds second vaccination clinic for students

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools held its second vaccination clinic for students ages 5-11 at Scott Elementary in northeast Portland on Thursday. Parents and their students lined up outside the school before the clinic opened at 2:30 pm. Paul Hoffman brought his kids Addison and Wesley. Hoffman said...
PORTLAND, OR
WCJB

Future of Alachua County Public Schools up for discussion with community engagement campaign launch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The future of Alachua County Public Schools are up for discussion as part of a new community engagement campaign.  The event called ‘Transformation in Progress’ will highlight new developments in schools and the challenges facing local students, their families and district teachers and staff. Hearing from the community is the main goal of the event, as the district is working to create a new strategic plan for the future of public schools.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools to honor education heroes during American Education Week 2021

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools will dedicate American Education Week 2021 (November 15 – 19) to celebrating education heroes – which includes everyone who supports students’ academic and social-emotional growth. “Our Education Heroes include teachers, but also families/caregivers, frontline and behind-the-scenes staff, administrators, volunteers, and supporters,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “Our students succeed because of the strength … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to honor education heroes during American Education Week 2021" The post Baltimore County Public Schools to honor education heroes during American Education Week 2021 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Arts Education#Portland Discusses#The Aaas Commission#Hispanic
crowrivermedia.com

POLL RESULTS: Respondents weigh in on the impact public schools and educators have had in their lives

How much of an impact have public schools and educators had in your life?. The results of the most recent online reader poll from hutchinsonleader.com are above. Readers wanting to suggest a question may email wiblemo@hutchinsonleader.com. This poll is not a pure scientific sampling of readers’ views but rather is intended to create community discussion of issues.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
inlander.com

North Idaho artists, educators and performers recognized by CdA, Idaho state arts awards

Twenty-five years ago, the Coeur d’Alene mayor’s office recognized the first in a long line of people whose contributions to the region’s visual and performing arts were significant. Initially, the categories were excellence in the arts, support of the arts, and arts in education. Past recipients include artist Harold Balazs (one of the few Washington honorees), actors Ellen Travolta and Jack Bannon, and Opera Plus! (which evolved into Inland Northwest Opera).
IDAHO STATE
q13fox.com

State and local leaders discuss school immunization requirements for COVID-19

SEATTLE - Conversations surrounding school immunizations and the COVID-19 vaccine are starting to happen at the state level and at a local school district. The Seattle School Board is considering a resolution to urge the Washington State Board of Health to add a COVID-19 vaccine to the state’s list of required immunizations for school entry, once it’s fully approved by the FDA.
SEATTLE, WA
Wbaltv.com

State board of education moves up meeting to discuss universal masking

The Maryland State Board of Education makes plans to review its universal masking mandate, calling a special board meeting Tuesday, which is a lot sooner than expected. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. The state school board was supposed to discuss masking...
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best School in The Portland Area

Parents want the best for their children, including the best school experience. This, of course, includes getting good grades and performing well on state and college entry exams, but that is not all. Students also benefit from a positive school culture, participating in extracurricular activities, having individualized attention from teachers and counselors, and learning in […]
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy