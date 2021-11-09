CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sturm, Ruger defies industry slowdown with strong third quarter

By Bob Sanders
nhbr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGun sales are slowing down nationally, but they were still going up in the last quarter for Sturm, Ruger & Co. thanks to a huge back log. The company reported $178.2 million in sales in the third quarter, a 22 percent increase, resulting in net income of $35 million, or $1.98...

www.nhbr.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries' net income doubles

Green Thumb Industries delivered mixed third-quarter results by matching revenue estimates but falling short on adjusted Ebitda, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey said in a research note on Thursday. The Chicago and Vancouver-based cannabis company said it earned $20.2 million, or 8 cents a share, up from net income of $9.64 million, or 4 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue increased by 49% to $234 million. Adjusted Ebitda jumped 52.6% year-over-year to $81 million, short of the consensus target of $83 million. "We anticipate strong financial momentum and increased institutional ownership in both GTBIF and their domestic MSO cannabis peers," Hickey said. "We think the U.S. cannabis regulatory framework will become more favorable in short time for domestic MSOs and allow uplifting to senior exchanges and accelerate cannabis market growth. We believe the U.S. cannabis market offers an unparalleled return opportunity and that GTI is a market share leader." Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 11% so far this year, compared to a 3.3% dip by the Cannabis ETF .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
MyChesCo

EPAM Reports Strong Results for Third Quarter 2021, Raises Full Year Outlook

NEWTOWN, PA — EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) recently announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. “We are pleased with our strong third-quarter results, which reflect a wide-range of demand across all our geographies and industry groups,” said Arkadiy Dobkin, CEO & President, EPAM. “The increased rate of change that was difficult to predict over a year ago, is now driving higher levels of transformation across the industries we serve. As such, we continue to invest in growing our teams and capabilities to help our customers to simultaneously envision and deliver solutions through our industry leading digital transformation services and product engineering offerings.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sturm Ruger Co#Covid
reviewjournal.com

IGT beats analyst estimates with strong third-quarter earnings

Slot machine and gaming systems manufacturer IGT on Tuesday reported its strongest quarter in years, beating analysts’ estimates as the company’s operating income more than doubled. The board of directors of the London-based company, which has a major presence in Reno and Las Vegas, approved bonuses for employees not covered...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Roblox Stock Rockets After Game Firm Reports Strong Third Quarter

Video game platform Roblox (RBLX) saw its shares skyrocket on Tuesday after the company beat Wall Street's targets for the third quarter and showed strong user engagement. Roblox stock soared more than 25% on the news. The San Mateo, Calif.-based company late Monday reported bookings of $637.8 million in the...
STOCKS
beaconjournal.com

Steel demand remains strong, helps TimkenSteel post healthy third quarter

CANTON – The continued strong demand for steel helped TimkenSteel report another solid quarter. With customer orders filled into next year, the company anticipates results will remain strong through the end of the year, President and Chief Executive Officer Mike Williams said Friday. The company posted a profit of $50.1...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Duluth News Tribune

Allete reports third-quarter results

Allete reported a smaller profit in the third quarter of 2020 compared to last year. The Duluth energy company posted a profit of $27.6 million or 53 cents per share, down from $40.7 million or 78 cents per share during the same period last year. “Our consolidated financial results are...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Laredo Morning Times

Powered by Festivals' Return, Live Nation Posts Strong Third-Quarter Earnings

After a grueling 18 months of pandemic, Live Nation Entertainment posted a strong third quarter of 2021, with the return of festival concerts helping to drive “all our business segments to positive operating income and adjusted operating income for the first time in two years,” according to the report, with a company-wide operating income and AOI of $137 million and $306 million, respectively.
ECONOMY
Houston Chronicle

Tellurian reports loss in third quarter

Houston liquefied natural gas company Tellurian said Wednesday it trimmed its losses in the third quarter. The company said it lost $15.9 million in the third quarter, compared with a $29.5 million loss during the same period a year earlier. Revenue increased to $15.6 million, a 9 percent increase from $14.3 in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
sgbonline.com

Sturm, Ruger’s Q3 Sales Climb 22 Percent

Sturm, Ruger & Company Inc. reported sales in the third quarter expanded 22.3 percent to $178.2 million from $145.7 million a year ago. Earnings rose 41.5 percent to $35.1 million, or 1.98 per share, from $24.8 million, or $1.39, a year ago. For the nine months ended October 2, net...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stpetecatalyst.com

KnowBe4 releases third-quarter earnings

Clearwater-based KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE), a provider of the security awareness training, reported results for the third quarter. “Our third-quarter results exceeded our expectations with record annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $262.2 million and total customers of more than 44,000. We continue to scale the business with more than 40% revenue and ARR growth while generating strong free cash flow margins of 28%,” said Stu Sjouwerman, Founder and CEO of KnowBe4. Cash flow from operations was $19.9 million. The earnings release follows the firm's recent announcement that it would acquire SecurityAdvisor in an $80 million deal, which officially closed on Nov. 1.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
delawarebusinessnow.com

Incyte posts strong third quarter performance

Incyte Corp. is on its way to becoming a business with $3 billion in annual revenue. The pharmaceutical company based near Wilmington reported total revenues of $813 million in the third quarter, up 25 percent from the same period a year earlier. Revenue for first nine months of the year totaled $2.1 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Street.Com

Steve Madden Stock Rises on Strong Third-Quarter Results

Steve Madden SHOO shares jumped on Wednesday after the company reported its highest quarterly sales and earnings in its history during the third quarter. The Long Island City-based shoe and accessories company reported that its revenue rose 52% to $528.7 million for the quarter ending on Sept. 30, while income totaled $66.6 million, or 82 cents a share. In the same period last year, the company recorded a net loss of $7 million or 9 cents a share.
RETAIL
travelweekly.com

Hyatt posts a profit in the third quarter

Hyatt Hotels Corp. posted its first positive quarter for net income since the beginning of the pandemic in the third quarter of 2021, and with the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group now complete, the company is looking to accelerate its move to an asset-light model. Net income for Q3 was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

CVS Health boosts guidance on strong third quarter

American chemist chain CVS Health revised its full-year guidance on Wednesday, following a jump in third-quarter earnings. The pharmacist and health insurance specialist said total revenues for the three months to 30 September had improved 10% year-on-year to $73.8bn, while diluted earnings per share were ahead 29% at $1.20. Adjusted EPS rose 18.7% to $1.97.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investorsobserver.com

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) Reports Third Quarter Results; Strong Demand and Declining Expenses Lead to Earnings Beat

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) today reported earnings for the third quarter of 2021. The company posted revenue of $310.2 million, representing a 338% increase year-over-year. Non-GAAP adjusted net income was reported at $45.3 million, or $0.44 per share, as compared to Non-GAAP adjusted net income of $14.5 million, or $0.15 per share, in the third quarter of 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Energean on track for FY targets after strong third quarter

The company narrowed its full-year production guidance to 40,000-to-42,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) from 38-40k. “We are on track to deliver record full year numbers, with annual revenues expected to be in excess of $450m and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and exploration expenses in excess of $190m,” the company said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
reviewjournal.com

Future Venetian owner touts strong third-quarter earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc., one of the future owners of The Venetian, Palazzo and The Venetian Expo,on Tuesday told investors that its business is thriving and touted record third-quarter distributable earnings. Marc Rowan, co-founder, CEO and director of New York-based Apollo Global Management Inc., said earnings were strong, even though...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy