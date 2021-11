Tax forms can seem daunting. With names like W2s, W9s, 1099s, and W4s, they can even sound like an encrypted code. However, with a clear understanding of each document’s purpose, tax season becomes less of a grind and easier to navigate. For example, W9 forms are essential documents that require little effort. Keep reading for a better understanding of W9s, including what they are, how to fill them out, and how they compare to other forms.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO