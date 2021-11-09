CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​Konate confident of Liverpool breakthrough - 'I trust my abilities'

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool star Ibrahima Konate is a firm believer in his own abilities. The centre-back has not had an easy time at the Anfield club since arriving in the summer. Konate is behind...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Liverpool journalist bemused by Konate’s lack of game time as Frenchman continues to compete for starting spot

Since Ibrahima Konate’s arrival on Merseyside in May, the Frenchman has only featured in four competitive games for the Reds. The £36m fee that Liverpool forked out for the former RB Leipzig man left many believing he would be the primary central defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk, however, the Frenchman has only started three Premier League games all season, a decision that journalist Emmet Gates described as ‘odd’.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Tribal Football

Liverpool veteran James Milner delivers injury update

Liverpool veteran James Milner is working towards a playing return. Milner has taken to social media to issue a positive injury update as he recovers from a hamstring problem. The 35-year-old limped off during Liverpool's 5-0 thumping of Manchester United in the Premier League last month and has remained sidelined ever since.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#I Trust#Discounts#Frenchman#The Daily Express#Tribal Football
Tribal Football

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson hits out at ref after West Ham defeat

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson remains upset after last week's defeat at West Ham. The Reds were beaten 3-2 at the London Stadium last Sunday but the Hammers' opening goal caused some controversy as Alisson felt he was fouled in the build-up. Now Alisson, who is currently away on international duty with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Murphy: Gerrard goes to Aston Villa convinced they can be top 4 club

Danny Murphy says Steven Gerrard will join Aston Villa convinced they can qualify for the Champions League. Former Liverpool midfielder Murphy wrote for the Daily Mail: "I didn't think he would go there when the vacancy came up. Having visited him at home last year to interview him for this newspaper, I know how emotionally involved he was in Glasgow.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wolves worried as Man City, Liverpool eyeing loan star Hwang

Wolves have concern over the long-term future of Hee-chan Hwang. The Mirror says Wolves are trying to turn RB Leipzig striker Hwang's loan move into a permanent deal in January amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester City. Hwang has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Harry Kane hits hat-trick as England cruise past Albania on way to Qatar

Harry Kane wanted to take his time, to revel in the moment and, after the season he has had so far, who could blame him? The England captain walked over to Jordan Henderson, having watched his number go up in the 63rd minute and, with deliberate ceremony, transferred the armband to him. Then it was applause for all four corners of Wembley and a little trot towards the bench.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tuchel compares Chelsea job to driving: ‘Super-dangerous ... but I trust my skills’

Thomas Tuchel’s hoping to build a long-term legacy at Chelsea Football Club, but is well aware of the harsh reality of the job, where the only security is winning. That has certainly resulted in a fair few managers coming through the door over the years, and a solid number of them leaving not long after, but certainly at this point, there should be no illusions about it being any other way. They know what they sign up for, and Tuchel, who’s always viewed this situation from day one with clear eyes even when talking about in public, isn’t sugarcoating it either.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Departing Liverpool sports chief Edwards confident of Ward as replacement

Departing Liverpool sports chief Michael Edwards is backing Julian Ward to be a success as his replacement. Edwards announced yesterday that he would be leaving at the end of the season. He said, "I had always planned to cap my time at the club to a maximum of 10 years....
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy