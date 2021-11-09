​Konate confident of Liverpool breakthrough - 'I trust my abilities'

Thomas Tuchel’s hoping to build a long-term legacy at Chelsea Football Club, but is well aware of the harsh reality of the job, where the only security is winning. That has certainly resulted in a fair few managers coming through the door over the years, and a solid number of them leaving not long after, but certainly at this point, there should be no illusions about it being any other way. They know what they sign up for, and Tuchel, who’s always viewed this situation from day one with clear eyes even when talking about in public, isn’t sugarcoating it either.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO