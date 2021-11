Pete Buttigieg is going to be the President of the United States. That is something I believe, and have from virtually the moment I first saw him — though I don’t suspect it’s going to happen for 10 or maybe 20 years. If you watch the fascinating new documentary “Mayor Pete,” which was shot during the year leading up to the 2020 Democratic primary season and its aftermath, you may end up believing it too. There’s a spark that certain politicians have, and it’s not about media training or visionary policy or the deep aura of decency. You need all those...

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO