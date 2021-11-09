CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers survive on MNF after late Bears comeback attempt

By Jack Browne
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell nailed a 40-yard field goal in the final minute to help his team edge the Chicago Bears 29-27 on Monday night. Chicago had its chance to steal the victory, but Cairo Santos missed a 65-yard kick as time expired. The Bears, who were down...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
stillcurtain.com

The Steelers rookie nobody is talking about, but should be

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a pretty impressive 2021 draft class, but this rookie is somehow flying under the radar. With so much riding on their 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were relying on a handful of rookies to step up to the plate and not only play big roles for them this season but perform well. Needless to say, I doubt the team is too disappointed in them so far.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Justin Fields
USA Today

Chicago Bears sign ex-Steelers linebacker ahead of MNF tilt

Everyone’s favorite tattooed, curly-haired linebacker is sleeping with the enemy. Per Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire, the Chicago Bears signed former Steelers outside linebacker Cassius Marsh to their practice squad. The Bears are his 10th team since being drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. The timing...
NFL
steelers.com

Steelers will wear Color Rush uniforms on MNF

When the Steelers take the field on Monday night against the Chicago Bears at Heinz Field, they will be wearing uniforms that aren't only popular with the players, but ones they have had success in. The team will wear their Color Rush uniforms this week, the first time they have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bears#Mnf#Pittsburgh#American Football#Fields And Co#Afc North
NESN

Patriots Fans Celebrate Cassius Marsh Mistake During Bears-Steelers

Cassius Marsh, a well-known enemy to all New England Patriots fans due to his prior comments directed at the team, made a massive mistake during “Monday Night Football.”. Marsh, who was elevated from the Chicago Bears practice squad ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, made what appeared to be a crunch-time sack on third down with 3:40 remaining. His Bears were getting set to receive the ball back with Pittsburgh’s punt unit coming onto the field, but then Marsh was called for a costly taunting penalty as he glared at the Steelers sideline for an extended amount of time.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Steelers vs. Bears: What they're saying in Chicago after loss

With 12 penalties, an alleged hip-check from a referee and a controversial taunting call, there’s no question Chicago Bears fans have some gripes after Monday’s loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Are the gripes legitimate?. You be the judge. Chicago media is now pushing back against the franchise after a game...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NWI.com

Chris Boswell's late field goal lifts Steelers past Justin Fields, Bears 29-27

PITTSBURGH — Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to go as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off Justin Fields and the Bears 29-27 on Monday night. Boswell's third field goal capped a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to take the lead, only to watch Ben Roethlisberger respond with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Dealing With Third Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has added a third injury to his body heading into Week 9 against the Chicago Bears. Roethlisberger has been limited in practice the last two days, initially with a hip and pectoral injury, but on Friday, was listed to have a right shoulder injury as well.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
butlerradio.com

Kansas City tops the Giants in MNF/Steelers vs Bears next week

Harrison Butker kicked two fourth-quarter field goals leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 20-17 victory over the New York Giants. The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Chicago Bears next Monday night (November 8) at Heinz Field. It has been confirmed that New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston has been lost...
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Bears vs. Steelers MNF Betting Trends

(Line: -6.5, O/U: 39) Among the relevant trends here, the Bears are 26-29-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$590 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Chicago also subpar ATS marks when playing on the road (12-16, minus-$560), facing AFC competition (6-9, minus-$390), taking on teams with a winning record (10-15, minus-$650) and serving as the betting underdog (13-16, minus-$460). The ATS numbers for 2021 are similarly shaky, with the Bears owning a 3-5 overall record (minus-$250) and 1-5 mark as the betting underdog (minus-$450). Citing other notable trends, the Bears are 7-1 ATS when their last eight AFC North opponents racked up 200-plus total yards the previous week ($590). Conversely, Chicago has a 1-9 ATS mark from its last 10 games of being a betting underdog of more than three points (minus-$890). (The Bears are a 6.5-point underdog this game.) After eight weeks of play, the Bears offense ranks sixth overall in rushing offense (136.6 yards per game), 31st in scoring offense (15.4 points per week), 32nd in passing offense (127.4 yards per game) and also 32nd in total offense (264.0 yards per week).
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Postgame Show: Evaluating the Steelers After Escaping Bears

A win is a win, but there’s a lot to discuss when that win was very close to being a loss. Mike Asti recaps the Steelers 29-27 Monday Night Football victory over the Bears on Pittsburgh Sports Live with guest Shawn Curtis of the Tribune Democrat. Was the chaos of...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy