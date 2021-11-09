Steelers survive on MNF after late Bears comeback attempt

(Line: -6.5, O/U: 39) Among the relevant trends here, the Bears are 26-29-1 against the spread (ATS) over the last three-plus seasons. That's minus-$590 from a straight $110 bet. For that period, Chicago also subpar ATS marks when playing on the road (12-16, minus-$560), facing AFC competition (6-9, minus-$390), taking on teams with a winning record (10-15, minus-$650) and serving as the betting underdog (13-16, minus-$460). The ATS numbers for 2021 are similarly shaky, with the Bears owning a 3-5 overall record (minus-$250) and 1-5 mark as the betting underdog (minus-$450). Citing other notable trends, the Bears are 7-1 ATS when their last eight AFC North opponents racked up 200-plus total yards the previous week ($590). Conversely, Chicago has a 1-9 ATS mark from its last 10 games of being a betting underdog of more than three points (minus-$890). (The Bears are a 6.5-point underdog this game.) After eight weeks of play, the Bears offense ranks sixth overall in rushing offense (136.6 yards per game), 31st in scoring offense (15.4 points per week), 32nd in passing offense (127.4 yards per game) and also 32nd in total offense (264.0 yards per week).

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO