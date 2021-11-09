CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

​DONE DEAL: Watford sign Nigeria keeper Okoye from Sparta Rotterdam

By Ansser Sadiq
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford have secured the signing of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from Eredivisie club Sparta Rotterdam. The Nigerian will sign a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Hornets. The 22-year-old, who is...

