India

PM Modi extends greetings to people of Uttarakhand on state's foundation day

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state's foundation day. PM Modi also lauded the development work done in the state over...

Yogi Adityanath extends greeting to people on Diwali

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali. The UP Chief Minister said, "Hearty Diwali greetings to the people of the state. We have 16 and a half lakh government employees and 4 lakh police forces in the state. I appeal to all of them to adopt a family and celebrate Diwali with them. Distribute sweets to the children."Speaking on the Deepotsav, Yogi said, "Deepotsava in Ayodhya became an important event of the nation and the world. This year in Ayodhya, 9 lakh diyas will be lit. This 9 lakh represents houses where people started residing, under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban. We have provided houses to 43 Lakh people so far in rural and urban schemes."The administration has made extensive security arrangements in Ayodhya for Deepotsav ahead of Diwali.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

RSS welcomes PM Modi's meeting with Pope Francis

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], October 31 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday welcomed the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pope Francis in the Vatican. He said India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. "It is natural for a head of State to meet another head of...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Uttarakhand Governor takes salute at ceremonial parade on state's formation day

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 9 (ANI): Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd.) on Tuesday took the salute at the ceremonial parade being held at Police Lines in Dehradun on the occasion of the state's formation day. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings to the people of...
INDIA
Narendra Modi
Kedarnath Temple decked up ahead of PM Modi's visit

Uttarakhand [India], November 4 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, the Kedarnath Temple was illuminated with colourful lighting on Thursday evening. The 'Aarti' also performed at Kedarnath Temple this evening. Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr S S Sandhu visited the Shri Kedar Nath Dham site to review...
INDIA
India’s PM Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers near Pakistan border

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers near the country’s border with Pakistan in Kashmir on Thursday (November 4). Modi planted trees, distributed sweets, and paid tribute to fallen soldiers in the Jammu and Kashmir state. Diwali marks the return of the Hindu God Prince, Rama, his wife...
INDIA
Delhi: Over 1500 cops deployed at Trade Fair

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Delhi Police has deployed over 1500 police personnel at the 40th edition of the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2021 which will commence on Sunday at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sudhanshu Dhama, speaking to ANI, said,...
INDIA
#Uttarakhand#Nepal#Ani
OIC falling for Islamabad's false narrative on Kashmir, says PoK activist

Glasgow [UK], November 13 (ANI): A Kashmiri political activist has lambasted the visit of a delegation of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) this week. Dr. Amjad Ayub Mirza alleged that OIC was stoking up the Kashmir issue at the behest of Islamabad to advance the...
WORLD
Bihar CM, Governor pay floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 14 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday paid floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary which is also celebrated as Children's Day in India. Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known...
INDIA
PM Modi to inaugurate Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway Station tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, Bhopal's Habibganj Railway Station was renamed as Rani Kamlapati Railway Station. The revamped station will be inaugurated on November 15 by PM Modi. It is the first world-class model station in the country and has all...
INDIA
India
New Delhi, IN
China
Pak Opposition terms Imran Khan-led govt as 'threat' to country's sovereignty

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday termed Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government a "threat" to the sovereignty of the country and said that the country is facing an imminent economic collapse and international isolation, local media reported. The alliance of major opposition parties, the...
BUSINESS
Piyush Goyal inaugurates International Trade Fair on Sunday

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday inaugurated The India International Trade Fair (IITF), the 40th edition of IITF and mobile app. "The participation in this trade fair has crossed 3000 smallbig businesses. Women MSME entrepreneurs are given stalls, free of cost. Other MSMEs, including startups, have been given a 40 percent discount by ITPO", he tweeted.
INDIA
V Muraleedharan's visit to Uganda contributed to consolidation of bilateral ties, sets roadmap for future engagements: MEA

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan's visit to Uganda contributed to the consolidation of India-Uganda relations on the entire gamut of bilateral, regional and international issues, and set out a road map for future engagements. Muraleedharan paid an...
INDIA
Pakistan oppn lashes out at Imran Khan govt over piling up of loans, energy crisis

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Pakistan opposition has slammed Imran Khan-led government over piling up of massive loans, unprecedented devaluation of rupee and deepening energy crisis in the country. The News International reported that Senator Sherry has said that the Pakistan government continues to maintain its indefensible position on mismanagement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

